MultiSense EA
MultiSenseEA is an Expert Advisor that allows users to freely combine multiple indicators to create their own personalized strategy. MultiSenseEA enters trades based on the consensus of the selected indicators and additional filters such as breakout, RSI, ADX, news, and various other risk management functions. It features a visual information panel that keeps users informed of all necessary details, and it displays the win rate so users can easily compare different indicator strategies.