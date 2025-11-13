Pause Manager Indicator

Pause Manager Indicator (for EA Pause Manager)

What It Is:

This is a lightweight chart indicator that works together with the EA Pause Manager utility. It displays the current status of your EAs and sends that information to the EA Pause Manager so it can pause/resume them correctly.  Required for proper functioning of EA Pause Manager.

Features:

  • Shows real-time status (ACTIVE / PAUSED) of the EA on the chart
  • Displays EA ID (EA1–EA4), customizable via settings
  • Minimal resource usage
  • No input setup required
  • Simple visual panel with green/red state indicators
Installation:
Attach the indicator to every chart that runs an EA managed by EA Pause Manager.
Once attached, it will detect the EA activity on that chart and communicate with the manager automatically.

This indicator does not perform market analysis or generate signals.
It is only used for internal status tracking and visualization in multi-EA setups.

Recommended:
Use with EA Pause Manager – a tool that automatically pauses/resumes your EAs based on Interlock criterias  or time-based rules.



Thank you for using EA Pause Manager!

