The Hammer and Doji Scanner is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader platforms, such as MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), to detect and highlight key candlestick patterns, specifically the Hammer and Doji. These patterns are widely used by traders to identify potential trend reversals or periods of indecision in the market.

Hammer: The Hammer is a bullish reversal candlestick pattern that appears after a downtrend. It is characterized by a small body near the top of the price range with a long lower wick, suggesting that despite selling pressure, buyers were able to push the price back up. The Hammer often signals the end of a downtrend and the potential for a trend reversal.

Doji: The Doji is a neutral candlestick pattern that indicates market indecision. It occurs when the opening and closing prices are virtually the same, creating a cross-like shape. The Doji pattern suggests that neither buyers nor sellers were able to gain control during the trading period, often signaling potential reversal points when found after a strong trend.

The Hammer and Doji Scanner scans price data in real-time and highlights these candlestick patterns as they form, making it easier for traders to identify potential buying and selling opportunities. This indicator is essential for traders who rely on price action and candlestick formations to make informed decisions.

Key Features:

Real-time scanning and detection of Hammer and Doji candlestick patterns

Visual alerts on the chart whenever a pattern is detected

Customizable parameters for period and alert frequency

Works seamlessly on all timeframes and for any currency pair or asset

Suitable for day traders, swing traders, and scalpers

How to Use:

Once installed, the Hammer and Doji Scanner will automatically scan the market for Hammer and Doji patterns.

When a pattern is detected, the scanner highlights the corresponding candlestick on the chart, allowing traders to take immediate action.

Traders can use this indicator in conjunction with other technical analysis tools to confirm signals and improve trading accuracy.

With the Hammer and Doji Scanner, you can easily identify key market reversal signals, helping you to stay ahead in fast-moving markets and improve your trading strategy.