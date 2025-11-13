Pause Manager Indicator

Pause Manager Indicator (for EA Pause Manager)

What It Is:

This is a lightweight chart indicator that works together with the EA Pause Manager utility. It displays the current status of your EAs and sends that information to the EA Pause Manager so it can pause/resume them correctly.  Required for proper functioning of EA Pause Manager.

Features:

  • Shows real-time status (ACTIVE / PAUSED) of the EA on the chart
  • Displays EA ID (EA1–EA4), customizable via settings
  • Minimal resource usage
  • No input setup required
  • Simple visual panel with green/red state indicators
Installation:
Attach the indicator to every chart that runs an EA managed by EA Pause Manager.
Once attached, it will detect the EA activity on that chart and communicate with the manager automatically.

This indicator does not perform market analysis or generate signals.
It is only used for internal status tracking and visualization in multi-EA setups.

Recommended:
Use with EA Pause Manager – a tool that automatically pauses/resumes your EAs based on Interlock criterias  or time-based rules.



Thank you for using EA Pause Manager!

EA Pause Manager
David Enrique Barrera Moncayo
5 (3)
Utilità
EA Pause Manager — Your Smart Risk Guard & Scheduler (MT5) What It Does - Stops conflicting trades before they happen.   - Pauses or resumes your EAs automatically based on:     - A simple “leader” rule: the first EA to trade becomes the leader and blocks the rest.     - A time schedule you set (e.g. no trading in Asian session). Why It Matters - Protects your capital: no more accidental extra orders.   - Reduces drawdowns: EAs don’t fight each other.   - Zero manual work: everything runs solo
