MM vwap

4

VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) is a technical analysis indicator that shows the average price of an asset, weighted by trading volume, over a specified time period. It is calculated by dividing the total dollar value traded (price × volume) by the total volume.

Formula:

VWAP =  sum(PRICE*VOLUME)/sum(VOLUME)​


MM vwap have 4 options to set anchor:

  • Month
  • Week
  • Day
  • Session

Indicator will be updated in future.


Kedrov
1019
Kedrov 2025.05.15 12:07 
 

Просмотрел штук 40 VWAP в разных исполнениях. Но ни в одном не нашел коррекции по временной зоне по GMT – такое впечатление, что все брокеры работают в одной зоне. Странно!

