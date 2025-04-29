Bitcoin EA Trading Bot relax
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Fausto Leanza
- Sürüm: 1.0
Are you tired of stress, bosses, and chasing money every day? I get it — I was there too. That’s why I created this Bitcoin Trading Bot (EA) for MT4. It’s so simple to use that anyone can install it and start trading like a pro.
This bot works in relax mode. No stress, no complicated setups. At the end of the day, you just withdraw your daily profits. I’ve been using it myself for 2 years, and for fun, I programmed it to fit my lifestyle. I withdraw $150 a day, seven days a week. Do the math — that's serious money every month.
What you get:
✅ Free Bitcoin Trading EA for MT4
✅ Easy, 2-minute installation
✅ No stress, automatic profits
✅ Proven strategy, real daily results
✅ Instant download
Stop working for someone else. Start letting your money work for you. Try it now — you’ll wish you did it sooner.
UPDATE:
Does not work.
No trades at all...
-------------------------------------------------
This sounds fantastic! :-)
I will update.
-------------------------------------------------
Would be nice to know what is min balance needed and what TimeFrame to use....?