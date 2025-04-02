DS Relative Volume Indicator RVOL

DS RVOL: The Relative Volume Indicator for MT5

RVOL is a straightforward Relative Volume (RVOL) indicator for MetaTrader 5. It shows you how current volume compares to a historical average, providing a quick way to gauge the strength of a price move.

How it Works Relative Volume is a simple ratio:

RVOL=CurrentVolume​/AverageHistoricalVolume

RVOL > 1.0 : Volume is higher than usual. This suggests there's strong interest and potential for a sustained move.

RVOL < 1.0: Volume is lower than usual. The move may lack conviction.

Key Features We built RVOL with a focus on utility and clarity.

Real-Time Data : Get an immediate sense of whether the current session's volume is high or low.

Clear Visuals: The indicator displays RVOL as a simple histogram on your chart, making it easy to spot volume spikes.

How to Use It RVOL is a great tool for confirming signals from other indicators.

Confirm Breakouts : A breakout is more likely to be real if it's accompanied by high RVOL.

Spotting Reversals : A sudden spike in RVOL at a key support or resistance level could signal a potential trend change.

Filter Out Noise: Use it to avoid trading on weak price moves that aren't backed by significant volume.



