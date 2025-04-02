DS Relative Volume Indicator RVOL

DS RVOL: The Relative Volume Indicator for MT5

RVOL is a straightforward Relative Volume (RVOL) indicator for MetaTrader 5. It shows you how current volume compares to a historical average, providing a quick way to gauge the strength of a price move.

How it Works Relative Volume is a simple ratio:

RVOL=CurrentVolume​/AverageHistoricalVolume

  • RVOL > 1.0: Volume is higher than usual. This suggests there's strong interest and potential for a sustained move.

  • RVOL < 1.0: Volume is lower than usual. The move may lack conviction.

Key Features We built RVOL with a focus on utility and clarity.

  • Real-Time Data: Get an immediate sense of whether the current session's volume is high or low.

  • Clear Visuals: The indicator displays RVOL as a simple histogram on your chart, making it easy to spot volume spikes.

How to Use It RVOL is a great tool for confirming signals from other indicators.

  • Confirm Breakouts: A breakout is more likely to be real if it's accompanied by high RVOL.

  • Spotting Reversals: A sudden spike in RVOL at a key support or resistance level could signal a potential trend change.

  • Filter Out Noise: Use it to avoid trading on weak price moves that aren't backed by significant volume.



Önerilen ürünler
Classic Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Classic Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Classic Crab Harmonic Pattern, introduced by Scott Carney in 2000, is one of the most recognized harmonic patterns in technical analysis. Known for its precise Fibonacci measurements and favorable risk-to-reward ratio, it helps traders identify potential price reversal zones with accuracy. The Classic Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 5 automatically detects this pattern on price charts, marking the key points X, A, B, C,
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Göstergeler
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Göstergeler
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
VWAP Indicator
LUC JACOBUS A VERHEECKE
4.2 (25)
Göstergeler
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a  trading   benchmark  used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of a security. This indicator VWAP V2 is free and is the manual version of the extended Easy VWAP indicator (30 Euro), where the date and time properties are automatically entered. With
FREE
Reversal Oscillator
Rafael Grecco
Göstergeler
Reversal Oscillator — Advanced Momentum Shift Detector Reversal Oscillator is a free indicator designed to highlight price zones that are statistically outside their normal movement patterns, helping traders anticipate potential turning points before they occur. Unlike traditional oscillators that react mainly to overbought/oversold conditions, this indicator applies third derivative analysis (the "acceleration of the acceleration" of price) calculated using two independent methods within a n
FREE
Aggression Volume
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.25 (16)
Göstergeler
Aggression Volume Indicator is the kind of indicator that is rarely found in the MQL5 community because it is not based on the standard Volume data provided by the Metatrader 5 platform. It requires the scrutiny of all traffic Ticks requested on the platform... That said, Aggression Volume indicator requests all Tick Data from your Broker and processes it to build a very special version of a Volume Indicator, where Buyers and Sellers aggressions are plotted in a form of Histogram. Additionally,
FREE
Waves Sizer
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.86 (7)
Göstergeler
Wyckoff fans, enjoy! Ideally to be used with the Weis Waves indicator, but it can be easily used alone, the Waves Sizer puts the range (in resulting Price movement) done by the Price on its market swings. You can control how accurate or loose will be the swings. This tool is very helpful for visually know how much the Price has traveled in your Timeframe. This way you can confront this level of effort with the resulting Volume, etc... Weis Waves indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produc
FREE
Weis Waves
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
2.83 (18)
Göstergeler
The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
FREE
Basic Vwap
james mugendi
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Simple Vwap with the daily, weekly and monthly VWAP is the abbreviation for   volume-weighted average price , which is a technical analysis tool that shows the ratio of an asset's price to its total trade volume. It provides traders and investors with a measure of the average price at which a stock is traded over a given period of time. How it's used Identify entry and exit points:   Traders can use VWAP to determine when to buy or sell an asset.   Understand price trends :  Traders can use V
FREE
Cumulative Delta Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Cumulative Delta Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Cumulative Delta Indicator is a dedicated volume analysis tool on MetaTrader 5 that monitors market buying and selling pressure. By comparing order flow data, it displays cumulative volume changes to help traders identify divergence signals. This MT5 indicator supports the detection of strong market trends, enhances liquidity analysis, and confirms price action behavior. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Cumulativ
FREE
VWAP Level MT5
Francesco Lenza
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
The VWAP Level indicator is a technical analysis tool that calculates the weighted average price for the traded volumes of a specific asset. The VWAP provides traders and investors with the average price of an asset over a specific time frame. It is commonly used by investors to compare data on "passive" trading operations, such as pension funds and mutual funds, but also by traders who want to check if an asset has been bought or sold at a good market price. To calculate the VWAP level we us
FREE
MIDAS Super VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.4 (10)
Göstergeler
Imagine VWAP, MVWAP and MIDAS in one place... Well, you found it! Now you can track the movement of Big Players in various ways, as they in general pursue the benchmarks related to this measuring, gauging if they had good execution or poor execution on their orders. Traders and analysts use the VWAP to eliminate the noise that occurs throughout the day, so they can measure what prices buyers and sellers are really trading. VWAP gives traders insight into how a stock trades for that day and deter
FREE
MACD and Volume Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
MACD and Volume Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and Volume Indicators combine core principles of technical analysis. By analyzing the convergence and divergence of moving averages, this tool provides critical insights into trend strength and potential reversals. The integration of momentum and volume analysis makes it a powerful resource for informed trading strategies. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  MACD and Volum
FREE
Stackable VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.5 (4)
Göstergeler
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp
FREE
Market Profile 3 ForexArby com
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3.93 (14)
Göstergeler
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 5 indicator  version 4.70— is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is als
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Göstergeler
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
VWAP and MVWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.17 (6)
Göstergeler
Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Additionally we put in this indicator the MVWAP (Moving Volume Weighted Average Price). For those who do not know the usage and the importance od this indicator I recommend a great article about this subject at Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/articles/trading/11/trading-with-vwap-mvwap.asp )
FREE
Fair Value Gap Zone
Mattia Impicciatore
Göstergeler
Genel Açıklama Fair Gap Value Göstergesi, MetaTrader 5 grafiğinde “fair value gap” olarak adlandırılan fiyat boşluklarını tespit eder ve vurgular. Bir fair gap, bir mumun dip fiyatı ile arada bir mum bırakarak iki mum önceki mumun tepe fiyatı arasında fiyat boşluğu oluştuğunda meydana gelir. Gösterge, bu bölgeleri yükseliş ve düşüş gap’leri için renkli dikdörtgenlerle işaretleyerek fiyat hareketi stratejilerine görsel destek sağlar. Ana Özellikler Yükseliş Gap’i Algılama : Güncel mumun dibi ile
FREE
Forex X Code Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Forex X Code Indicator for MT5 The   Forex X Code Indicator for MT5   is a specialized tool integrated into the MetaTrader 5 platform, tailored for identifying market trends and signaling potential trade opportunities in the Forex environment. Utilizing price behavior patterns, it monitors directional movement and highlights optimal zones for entering or exiting trades. Graphically, this indicator appears as color-coded bars—blue signifying bullish momentum and red representing bearish pressure.
FREE
Easy Correlations Indicator
Ioannis Xenos
Göstergeler
Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
FREE
Head and Shoulders Visual Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Head and Shoulders Visual Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Head and Shoulders Visual Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is designed to identify two key reversal patterns: the Head and Shoulders Top (Bearish) and the Head and Shoulders Bottom (Bullish). This tool is ideal for spotting market turning points and anticipating trend reversals. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Head and Shoulders Visual Indicator MT4  | ALL Products By  TradingFinderLab  | Best MT5 Indicator: 
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
Göstergeler
RSI ABCD Desen Bulucu: Teknik Strateji 1. Gösterge Nasıl Çalışır? Klasik RSI ile otomatik ABCD harmonik desen tespitini birleştirir. Temel Bileşenler Standart RSI (ayarlanabilir periyot) Tepe ve dip işaretleri (oklar) ABCD desenleri (yeşil/kırmızı çizgiler) Aşırı alım (70) ve aşırı satım (30) filtreleri 2. MT5 Kurulumu period = 14 ; // RSI periyodu size = 4 ; // Maksimum desen boyutu OverBought = 70 ; // Aşırı alım seviyesi OverSold = 30 ; // Aşırı satım seviyesi Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // On
FREE
Volume Weighted ATR MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4 (2)
Göstergeler
The Volume Weighted ATR indicator is a helpful tool for measuring market activity. It is based on the idea of the Volume-Weighted ATR. Combining these two elements helps identify potential turning points or breakout opportunities. The indicator for the classification of the activity of the market uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, where the VWATR bar is located (relative to the moving average), it is labelled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high or ultra high. The Vo
FREE
Simple QM Pattern MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Simple QM Pattern   is a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to simplify the identification of the Quasimodo (QM) trading pattern. The QM pattern is widely recognized among traders for effectively signaling potential   reversals   by highlighting key market structures and price action formations. This indicator helps traders easily visualize the QM pattern directly on their charts, making it straightforward even for those who are new to pattern trading. Simple QM Pattern includes d
FREE
White Weis Volume Ticks
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (4)
Göstergeler
White Weis Volume This indicator shows the sum of the volume in each wave, bulish or bearish, as idealized by David Weis , but it brings an important addition , which is the marking of the bar with the highest volume of the wave (White Bar)! In coding the indicator, it was sought to optimize the code to require minimal processing during use and not to overload mt5. The indicator can be used for pre-trading analysis and study, where the trader analyzes possible points of support and resistance
Triple Stochastic Oscillator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Triple Stochastic Oscillator for MT5 The   Triple Stochastic Oscillator for MT5   applies three consecutive smoothing phases to filter out unwanted market noise and highlight the genuine direction of price action. In addition to clarifying price movement, this technical tool also measures the strength of the prevailing trend and identifies overbought or oversold market conditions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Triple Stochastic Oscillator MT4   | ALL Produ
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.18 (11)
Göstergeler
Fiyat Dalga Modeli   MT5 --(ABCD Modeli)--   hoş geldiniz ABCD modeli, teknik analiz dünyasında güçlü ve yaygın olarak kullanılan bir ticaret modelidir. Tüccarların piyasadaki potansiyel alım ve satım fırsatlarını belirlemek için kullandıkları uyumlu bir fiyat modelidir. ABCD modeliyle, tüccarlar potansiyel fiyat hareketlerini tahmin edebilir ve alım satımlara ne zaman girip çıkacakları konusunda bilinçli kararlar verebilir. EA Sürümü: Price Wave  EA MT5 MT4 Sürümü :   Price Wave Pattern MT4
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
Göstergeler
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Hunttern ZigZag MT5
Hassan Gh Fakhraei
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Hunt markets with Hunttern ZigZag . Easy to use with one parameter    You can use it for the following:       -Classic patterns       -Heads and shoulders       -Harmonic patterns       -Elliott Wave       -Support and resistance       -Supply and Demand Single parameter:      -Period (1-120) Features:        -Candle time        -Single parameter        -Light mode template This is version 1 of Hunttern ZigZag. We are very happy to receive feedback from you.
FREE
Bar Color Trend
Germano Chagas
4.38 (8)
Göstergeler
Combining the best of Price Action , Directional Movement , and Divergence/Convergence analysis, Candle Color Trend is a easy and reliable way to identify trend direction. The indicator automatically paints the candles according to the assumption that an uptrend is defined by prices that form a series of higher highs and higher lows. In contrast, a downtrend is defined by prices that form a series of lower highs and lower lows. Additionally, ADX Wilder indicator is used to measure trend weakness
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Göstergeler
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Göstergeler
Gold Stuff mt5, özellikle altın için tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir ve herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda da kullanılabilir. Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve gecikmez. Önerilen zaman dilimi H1. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!   AYARLAR Ok Çiz - açık kapalı. grafik üzerinde oklar çizmek. Uyarılar - sesli uyarılar kapalı. E-posta b
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla sağlam ticaret stratejisi sunuyor, bu da çeşitli piyasa koşulları için esnek bir seçim yapar. Tr
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Göstergeler
AtBot: Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bonu
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Göstergeler
PUMPING STATION – Kişisel “her şey dahil” stratejiniz Karşınızda PUMPING STATION — forex dünyasında işlem yapma şeklinizi heyecan verici ve etkili bir sürece dönüştürecek devrim niteliğinde bir gösterge. Bu sadece bir yardımcı değil, güçlü algoritmalarla donatılmış tam teşekküllü bir ticaret sistemidir ve daha istikrarlı işlem yapmanıza yardımcı olur. Bu ürünü satın aldığınızda ŞUNLARI ÜCRETSİZ olarak alırsınız: Özel ayar dosyaları: Otomatik kurulum ve maksimum performans için. Adım adım video e
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Göstergeler
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Ana işlevler: VERME OLMADAN doğru giriş sinyalleri! Bir sinyal belirirse, alakalı kalır! Bu, bir sinyal sağlayıp daha sonra onu değiştirebilen ve mevduatta fon kaybına yol açabilen yeniden çekme göstergelerinden önemli bir farktır. Artık pazara daha büyük bir olasılık ve doğrulukla girebilirsiniz. Ayrıca, ok göründükten sonra hedefe ulaşılıncaya kadar (kar al) veya bir geri dönüş sinyali görünene kadar mumları renkle
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 ,   forex ,   emtialar ,   kripto   para birimleri ,   endeksler ,   hisse senetleri   gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen   %100 yeniden boyamayan   çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Hei
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gold Entry Sniper – Altın Scalping & Swing Trading için Profesyonel Çoklu Zaman Çerçeveli ATR Paneli Gold Entry Sniper , XAUUSD ve diğer enstrümanlar için doğru al/sat sinyalleri veren, ATR Trailing Stop mantığı ve çoklu zaman çerçevesi analizi ile geliştirilmiş gelişmiş bir MetaTrader 5 göstergesidir. Temel Özellikler ve Avantajlar Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi Analizi – M1, M5, M15 trendlerini tek panelde gösterir. ATR Tabanlı Trailing Stop – Volatiliteye göre dinamik olarak ayarlanır. Profesyonel Gra
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT4 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 ay       hizmetten işlem sinyallerine erişim       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 ay       Düzenli güncellemelerle eğitim materyallerine erişim - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbetine erişim - i
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge paneli, seçilen semboller için mevcut en son   harmonik kalıpları   gösterir, böylece zamandan tasarruf edersiniz ve daha verimli olursunuz /   MT4 sürümü . Ücretsiz Gösterge:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Gösterge sütunları Symbol :   seçilen semboller görünecektir Trend:   yükseliş veya düşüş Pattern :   desen türü (gartley, kelebek, yarasa, yengeç, köpekbalığı, cypher veya ABCD) Entry :   giriş fiyatı SL:   zararı durdur fiyatı TP1:   1. kar alma fiyatı TP2:   2. kar alma fiyatı TP
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri yalnızca $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk hafta   boyunca veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  MQL5’te Trading Tools Kanalı : En son haberlerim için MQL5 kanalıma katılın Bu gösterge, volatiliteye göre normalize edilmiş fiyat hareketine dayanan ve “Smart Breakout Channels” olarak adlandırılan kırılma tespit bölgelerini çizer. Bu bölgeler, hacim bindirmeleriyle birlikte dinamik kutular olarak gösterilir. Araç, özel bir normalize volatilite hesabı kullanarak
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boyu
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Göstergeler
FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Göstergeler
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator, AI tabanlı, Çok-Zamanlı Pazar Yönü ve Strateji Asistanıdır. İşlem performansı, piyasayı profesyoneller gibi anlamakla ilgilidir. RiskKILLER_AI Navigator tam olarak bunu sunar: MQL5'in dışında çalışan AI destekli trend, sentiman ve makro analiz ile işlem tarzınıza uygun kurumsal seviyede içgörüler elde edin. Satın alma sonrası, Kullanım Kılavuzu'nu almak için: 1. bir yorum yayınlayarak isteyin 2. bana doğrudan mesaj gönderin. [ Özel grup | Sürüm MT5 - MT4 ] Temel Faydala
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ACB Breakout Arrows göstergesi, özel bir kırılma modelini tespit ederek piyasada önemli bir giriş sinyali sağlar. Göstergenin algoritması, fiyatın belirli bir yönde ivme kazandığı anları sürekli olarak tarar ve ana hareketten hemen önce doğru giriş sinyali verir. Çok sembollü ve çok zaman dilimli tarayıcıyı buradan alın - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 için Tarayıcı Temel Özellikler Gösterge, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde kırılma sinyallerini i
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
DS Moving Average Gradient
Richard Segrue
Göstergeler
The DS Moving Average Gradient indicator is a technical analysis tool that displays the gradient of a selected moving average in a separate subwindow. Users can select from four moving average types: Simple (SMA), Exponential (EMA), Smoothed (SMMA), and Linear Weighted (LWMA). Additionally, the indicator offers the option to apply simple moving average smoothing to the calculated gradient or display the raw, unsmoothed gradient values. This indicator quantifies the rate of change (slope) of the
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt