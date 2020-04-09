Lion King EA MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Dai Phuc Vo
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
System Introduction:
- The EA uses a peak-bottom detection system based on price action and trend-following to achieve a high win rate. It is also integrated with a capital management mechanism to handle strong counter-trend situations.
- Profit rate: 10% ~ 20% per month.
Advanced Features:
- Autolot: Automatically manages order sizes based on account balance.
- TIME TRADE: Manages trading time.
- ACTION PROTECT SETTING: Protects the account when the drawdown exceeds the allowed limit.
- On-screen control panel: Close buy/sell: Close all buy/sell orders.
- Disable buy/sell: Stop opening new buy/sell orders when the trend is incorrect (useful during major news events).
- Pause buy/sell: Lock buy/sell orders from opening (used when you manually identify a clear trend).
- Close First - Last Function: When trading against the trend, the system will automatically close the highest and lowest orders based on profit ratios to reduce drawdown.
- Dynamic Step Function: Automatically increases the order-opening distance.
Recommendations:
- The system has been tested directly on a VPS with MT4: Best used for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD,AUD/USD,USD/CAD
- Timeframe: M5
- Recommended account: Minimum of $5,000 (or 5,000 Cent).
- Verified broker: Exness.
Note:
- The system uses the M5 timeframe and executes trades quickly (every 500ms), so using the "Strategy Tester" in MT4 with "Every Tick" is very time-consuming.
- It is recommended to use "Open Prices Only" or test directly on a demo account.
- The set file for XAU/USD needs to be adjusted by increasing/decreasing the number of zeros depending on the broker for the following parameters: "Takeprofit", "Step Order", "Dis Candle"
Example:
- Exness Cent - Standard account: "Takeprofit = 8.000", "Step Order = 5.000", "Dis Candle = 5.000"
- IC Markets Standard account: "Takeprofit = 800", "Step Order = 500", "Dis Candle = 500"
- Telegram : https://t.me/+ONP88eTBi1ZkYWU1
- Onedrive: https://1drv.ms/f/c/ad9ce460e8b61947/EhHu9Iu8kWRMv3iiIlD2SK0BooJMvU-YELrpBkAzHNjH0A?e=SRb9q7