Lion King EA MT4

System Introduction:

  • The EA uses a peak-bottom detection system based on price action and trend-following to achieve a high win rate. It is also integrated with a capital management mechanism to handle strong counter-trend situations.
  • Profit rate: 10% ~ 20% per month.

    Advanced Features:

    • Autolot: Automatically manages order sizes based on account balance.
    • TIME TRADE: Manages trading time.
    • ACTION PROTECT SETTING: Protects the account when the drawdown exceeds the allowed limit.
    • On-screen control panel: Close buy/sell: Close all buy/sell orders.
    • Disable buy/sell: Stop opening new buy/sell orders when the trend is incorrect (useful during major news events).
    • Pause buy/sell: Lock buy/sell orders from opening (used when you manually identify a clear trend).
    • Close First - Last Function: When trading against the trend, the system will automatically close the highest and lowest orders based on profit ratios to reduce drawdown.
    • Dynamic Step Function: Automatically increases the order-opening distance.

        Recommendations:

        • The system has been tested directly on a VPS with MT4: Best used for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD,AUD/USD,USD/CAD
        • Timeframe: M5 
        • Recommended account: Minimum of $5,000 (or 5,000 Cent).
        • Verified broker: Exness.

          Note:

          • The system uses the M5 timeframe and executes trades quickly (every 500ms), so using the "Strategy Tester" in MT4 with "Every Tick" is very time-consuming.
          • It is recommended to use "Open Prices Only" or test directly on a demo account.
          • The set file for XAU/USD needs to be adjusted by increasing/decreasing the number of zeros depending on the broker for the following parameters: "Takeprofit", "Step Order", "Dis Candle"

          Example:

          • Exness Cent - Standard account: "Takeprofit = 8.000", "Step Order = 5.000", "Dis Candle = 5.000"
          • IC Markets Standard account: "Takeprofit = 800", "Step Order = 500", "Dis Candle = 500"
            Support:
            File set:


