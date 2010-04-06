MaSonic MT4

Quickly search for matching Moving Averages (MAs) at any point you click on the chart!

By instantly displaying the MAs that pass through any selected point, it’s excellent for identifying trend peaks and supporting better trading decisions.

Features:

Simple Operation: Click on any point where you want to find the MA.

Instant Results: Displays matching MAs if found.

Sleep Function: Hide buttons when not in use for a cleaner interface.

Manual Control: Adjust MAs manually with on-screen buttons.

Fixate MAs: After discovering an MA, you can lock it in place, independent of the search.

Scan Button: Start the process with just one click.

Experience the speed and ease of MA search today!





---------Parameter Settings----------