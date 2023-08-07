TrendFinder Volume
- Göstergeler
- Jose Ramon Miranda Ramos
- Sürüm: 1.0
TrendFinder VolumeI are Colored candlesticks showing the trend based on Volume and Slope of Trend
- This indicator will give you the color change on the next bar on the confirmation candle and will never repaint
- Lime Green = Possible Buy (Volume up), Teal Green = Bullish Weak (Volume Decreasing), Red = Possible Sell (Volume up) , Orange = Bearish Weak (Volume Decreasing)
- TrendFinder Volume is optimize to trade on any market and to be used trending and None trending markets.
- For best results use this indicator as an extra tools after you have completed your regular analysis and use it for alerts based on such analysis.
Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı