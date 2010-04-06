Prop Firm DrawDown Guard EA

Prop Firm Drawdown Guard EA – Documentation

Version: 1.00
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Author: Branko Balog

🛡️ Purpose
This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to enforce drawdown limits required by prop trading firms. It helps traders stay compliant with daily and total equity loss rules by automatically:

- Monitoring account equity in real time
- Closing all open trades when limits are exceeded
- Blocking all further trading activity for the rest of the day
- Optionally sending alerts/notifications

⚙️ Inputs
Parameter                      | Type    | Description
------------------------------|---------|---------------------------------------------------------------
MaxDailyDrawdownPercent       | double  | Maximum allowed daily drawdown in percentage of the day's starting equity.
MaxTotalDrawdownPercent       | double  | Maximum allowed total drawdown in percentage of initial account balance.
BlockTradingAfterDrawdown     | bool    | If true, blocks all new trades for the rest of the day after breach.
EnableAlerts                  | bool    | Enables in-terminal alerts when drawdown is breached.
EnableEmail                   | bool    | Sends email notification (requires proper setup in terminal).
EnablePush                    | bool    | Sends mobile push notification (requires proper setup in terminal).
EnableLog                     | bool    | Logs drawdown events in the Experts tab.

⏱️ How It Works
- At the start of each new day, the EA captures the account's current equity as the baseline.
- It continuously compares current equity to:
  - The day-start equity → for daily drawdown
  - The initial balance → for total drawdown
- If either threshold is breached:
  - All open trades are closed immediately
  - All pending orders are deleted
  - No new trades are allowed for the rest of the day

🧠 Special Logic
- New trade attempts while in "blocked mode" will be automatically cancelled.
- Notifications (alerts/email/push/log) are triggered once per breach.
- Resets daily logic at the start of each new day (based on server time and D1 candle).

✅ Compatible With
- All brokers that support MT4
- All account types
- All symbols and timeframes
