Prop Firm Drawdown Guard EA – Documentation





Version: 1.00

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Author: Branko Balog





🛡️ Purpose

This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to enforce drawdown limits required by prop trading firms. It helps traders stay compliant with daily and total equity loss rules by automatically:





- Monitoring account equity in real time

- Closing all open trades when limits are exceeded

- Blocking all further trading activity for the rest of the day

- Optionally sending alerts/notifications





⚙️ Inputs

Parameter | Type | Description

------------------------------|---------|---------------------------------------------------------------

MaxDailyDrawdownPercent | double | Maximum allowed daily drawdown in percentage of the day's starting equity.

MaxTotalDrawdownPercent | double | Maximum allowed total drawdown in percentage of initial account balance.

BlockTradingAfterDrawdown | bool | If true, blocks all new trades for the rest of the day after breach.

EnableAlerts | bool | Enables in-terminal alerts when drawdown is breached.

EnableEmail | bool | Sends email notification (requires proper setup in terminal).

EnablePush | bool | Sends mobile push notification (requires proper setup in terminal).

EnableLog | bool | Logs drawdown events in the Experts tab.





⏱️ How It Works

- At the start of each new day, the EA captures the account's current equity as the baseline.

- It continuously compares current equity to:

- The day-start equity → for daily drawdown

- The initial balance → for total drawdown

- If either threshold is breached:

- All open trades are closed immediately

- All pending orders are deleted

- No new trades are allowed for the rest of the day





🧠 Special Logic

- New trade attempts while in "blocked mode" will be automatically cancelled.

- Notifications (alerts/email/push/log) are triggered once per breach.

- Resets daily logic at the start of each new day (based on server time and D1 candle).





✅ Compatible With

- All brokers that support MT4

- All account types

- All symbols and timeframes