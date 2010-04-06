Prop Firm DrawDown Guard EA

Prop Firm Drawdown Guard EA – Documentation

Version: 1.00
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Author: Branko Balog

🛡️ Purpose
This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to enforce drawdown limits required by prop trading firms. It helps traders stay compliant with daily and total equity loss rules by automatically:

- Monitoring account equity in real time
- Closing all open trades when limits are exceeded
- Blocking all further trading activity for the rest of the day
- Optionally sending alerts/notifications

⚙️ Inputs
Parameter                      | Type    | Description
------------------------------|---------|---------------------------------------------------------------
MaxDailyDrawdownPercent       | double  | Maximum allowed daily drawdown in percentage of the day's starting equity.
MaxTotalDrawdownPercent       | double  | Maximum allowed total drawdown in percentage of initial account balance.
BlockTradingAfterDrawdown     | bool    | If true, blocks all new trades for the rest of the day after breach.
EnableAlerts                  | bool    | Enables in-terminal alerts when drawdown is breached.
EnableEmail                   | bool    | Sends email notification (requires proper setup in terminal).
EnablePush                    | bool    | Sends mobile push notification (requires proper setup in terminal).
EnableLog                     | bool    | Logs drawdown events in the Experts tab.

⏱️ How It Works
- At the start of each new day, the EA captures the account's current equity as the baseline.
- It continuously compares current equity to:
  - The day-start equity → for daily drawdown
  - The initial balance → for total drawdown
- If either threshold is breached:
  - All open trades are closed immediately
  - All pending orders are deleted
  - No new trades are allowed for the rest of the day

🧠 Special Logic
- New trade attempts while in "blocked mode" will be automatically cancelled.
- Notifications (alerts/email/push/log) are triggered once per breach.
- Resets daily logic at the start of each new day (based on server time and D1 candle).

✅ Compatible With
- All brokers that support MT4
- All account types
- All symbols and timeframes
Plus de l'auteur
Prop Firm DrawDown Guard MT5
Branko Balog
Utilitaires
Prop Firm Drawdown Guard EA – Documentation (MT5 Version) Version: 1.00 Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Author: Branko Balog Website: https://www.mql5.com ️ Purpose This Expert Advisor (EA) helps prop firm traders adhere to drawdown rules by monitoring daily and total account equity loss and enforcing restrictions when thresholds are breached. It performs the following actions: - Monitors account equity in real-time - Closes all open positions when drawdown limits are hit - Blocks opening of
