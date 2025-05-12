Ultra Band MT4

Ultra Band is a trend indicator designed for various type of traders ranging from Scalp to Long Term trader. Because it include the current bar price into the calculation, it looks like the repainting only after the bar closed then it's there forever.

Strategy of choices for trading the Ultra Band:

  • BUY at the Lower Band / SELL at the Upper Band then exit when price hit the opposite Band.
  • SELL after retracement into Bearish cloud trend or touching the Upper Band, then target the most recent Low
  • BUY after retracement into Bullish cloud trend or touching the Lower Band, then target the most recent High
  • Using the Upper/Lower Band to confirm the Lower High or Higher Lower 
  • For risk management, use cloud trend change to decide on exit or keep the trade until price hit SL/TP

Input Setting:

  • Band Period : Price period of the current timeframe used in calculating the band.
  • Band Deviation : The factor used in calculate the extension of the band.
  • Applied Price : The price type that the calculation base on
  • Message Alert : Alert the popup message on the terminal with sound
  • Email Alert : Send the alert message via email
  • Push Notification : Send alert message to the mobile terminal
  • Alert Sound : File name of the message alert sound


Önerilen ürünler
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Göstergeler
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Göstergeler
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
King of Forex Trend Cloud
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
The King of Forex Trend Cloud Indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages. The Indicator is meant to Capture both the beginning and the end of a trend. This indicator can be used to predict both short and long terms market trends.  The king of Forex Trend Cloud if paired together with the King of Forex Trend Indicator can give a broad picture in market analysis and forecasts. I have attached images for both the  The king of Forex Trend Cloud on its own and  The king of Fore
Hull Pro MTF Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
Dear traders this is Our new Indicator called Hull Pro MTF Indicator — Precision Multi-Timeframe Trend Visualizer Overview The Hull Pro MTF Indicator is a next-generation Heiken-Ashi-based multi-timeframe visual tool designed for top-down market analysis . It blends the power of Hull Moving Average (HMA) logic and multi-level Heiken-Ashi smoothing to reveal directional bias, volatility ranges, and price symmetry across hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly structures — all in a single c
Crosskalp1
Mikhail Bilan
Göstergeler
Добрый День уважаемые трейдеры!  Вашему вниманию индикатор созданный и работающий на базе трендовика ADX,  для торговли на смене направления движения который учитывает коррекцию и даёт возможность на ней заработать.  Применяю этот индикатор для скальпинга. Рекомендую таймфреймы от 15 ти минутного(М15) до часового (Н1) периодов.  Красный кружок сигнал на продажу- Sell) Зелёный кружок  сигнал на покупку Buy) Чем меньше ваш таймфрейм тем меньше пунктов вы зарабатываете.   Важно выставлять стопы! !В
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Göstergeler
MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator ,   Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren   Fibonacci seviyeleri   gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın ald
FiboZag
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
Indicator FiboZag - transfer the indicator to the chart and the Fibonacci levels will be built automatically on the last ZigZag turn. The main advantage lies in the correct construction of Fibonacci levels and markup of price levels. Simple, visual and effective use. The indicator is not redrawn and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
Trend Flasher
Amarnath K M
Göstergeler
Trend Flasher Trend is your friend is the age old saying quote in trading arena, there are though many ways to gauge the trend and its direction, more scientific measure and logically meaningful will be an ATR break outs to identify and spot the trend and its acceleration, so we created this easy to use trend identification panel and optimized super trend based multi time frame panel entry system to aid and help the traders to make their trading decision. Unique Features of Trend Flasher 1. H
FX Flow
Eva Stella Conti
Göstergeler
FX Flow   indicator can be used as an anticipator of the next trend, preferably confirmed by Price Action or another oscillator (RSi, Stochastic ..). It takes the money flows of the major currencies USD EUR GBP AUD NZD CAD CHF JPY into account, and processes them. Excellent tool for indices, but also for correlations between currencies. Works on each timeframes.  Blue line: Bull market Yellow line: Bear market Note : if the indicator opens the window, but does not draw lines, load the historie
True Magic Oscillator
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
The   True Magic Oscillator   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.         Features and Recommendations Works wit
Automated Trendlines
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (16)
Göstergeler
Trend çizgileri, forex ticaretinde en önemli teknik analiz aracıdır. Ne yazık ki, çoğu tüccar onları doğru şekilde çizmez. Otomatik Trend Çizgileri göstergesi, piyasaların trend hareketini görselleştirmenize yardımcı olan ciddi tüccarlar için profesyonel bir araçtır. İki tür Trend Çizgisi, Boğa Trend Çizgisi ve Ayı Trend Çizgisi vardır. Yükseliş trendinde, Forex trend çizgisi, fiyat hareketinin en düşük salınım noktalarından geçer. En az iki "en düşük düşük"ü birleştirmek, bir trend çizgisi o
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Candlestick Pattern advance
Santi Dankamjad
Göstergeler
There are 8 types of this indicator. Consisted of 1. Bullish and Bearish Engulfing 2. Morning and Evening Star 3. Three Green Soldiers and Three Red Crows 4. Three Inside Up and Down 5. Three Outside Up and Down 6. Bullish and Bearish Harami 7. Tweezers Top and Bottom 8. Piercing and Dark cloud cover Signal Filter :: 1. The appearance of the candle stick 2. SMA 3. 2EMA :: EMA Fast and EMA Slow 4. RSI N otification :: 1. Via screen 2. Email 2. Phone For trading 1. Scaling 2. Binary options 3.
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Market Vortex
Adolfina Denysenko
Göstergeler
Market Vortex.mq4 is a powerful arrow indicator designed to accurately identify reversal points and trend continuations. Built on a smoothed oscillator and adaptive moving averages, it helps traders quickly find market entry and exit points without complex calculations. Key Features: Clear arrow signals: The indicator displays Buy/Sell arrows directly on the chart. Real-time operation: Signals are generated without delays or repainting. Adaptive calculation: The indicator uses a do
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Göstergeler
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
One Minutes Scalper
David Jumbo
Göstergeler
Perfect for one minutes high trading and scalping. This indicator is very effective for trading on one minutes, in the hour. A combination of moving averages and STOCHASTICS calculation to produce a very convincing signal every hour. Blue colour signals a buy opportunity. Follow the X signs for possible buy points. The Blue average line serves as possible trend direction and support. Red colour signals a sell opportunity. Follow the X signs for possible sell points. The Red average line serves a
The Hurricane Forex Cave indicator
Paul Nicholas Clevett
Göstergeler
The Hurricane Cave Indicator shows different trade areas based on price action. It looks in the past and works out patterns that can enforce support and resistance as targets. When price breaks out of a trade area you can target just inside the next trade area. If you can't see the target just go to a slower time frame, it means the price hasn't been there for a long time. The Hurricane Cave Indicator is designed to be an add on to The Hurricane Forex Indicator also available in the Meta Trader
FREE
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
Göstergeler
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
Credible Cross System
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Credible Cross System   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. The indicator works based on instant price movements. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not c
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, agresif scalping ve ikili opsiyonlarda hızlı girişler yapmak için tasarlanmıştır , her mumda sinyaller üreterek her an neler olduğunu tam olarak bilmenizi sağlar. Happy Scalping kanalına katılın: MQL5 Yeniden çizim yapmaz : Mevcut mumun sinyali gerçek ZAMAN da üretilir, bu da mum hala şekillenirken, fiyatın bir önceki mumun kapanışına göre yukarı ya da aşağı gitmesine bağlı olarak değişebileceği anlamına gelir. Ancak bir kez mum kapanınca , sinyalin rengi tamamen sabit kalır . Değ
PipStartex
Andrey Kozak
Göstergeler
PipStartex is an indicator for scalping. It draws overbought/oversold price zones on the chart in the form of a channel. It also draws yellow dots on the chart when the price goes beyond the channel. When the price goes beyond this channel, it always tries to return back. Knowing this pattern, every trader can use it for trading. When the price in the oversold zone goes beyond the channel below the red zone, we open a buy deal. When the price in the overbought zone goes beyond the channel above
Ticks Range Renko Heiken Ashi Custom Chart
Andrey Ziablytsev
Göstergeler
Renko, Heiken Ashi, Ticks Bar, Range Bar.    Easy switching, easy setup, all in one window.        Place the Custom Chart indicator and view Renko, Heiken Ashi, Tick bar, Range bar charts in real time at real chart.    Position the offline chart window so that the indicator control panel is visible.    Switch the chart mode by click of a button.    Connect to the output chart any indicator, expert advisor without any restrictions.    No, it doesn't work in the tester.    Yes, you can use an
Night ghost
Dmitriy Kashevich
Göstergeler
Night Ghost - İkili opsiyonlar için ok göstergesi. Bu, gelecekte sizin için güvenilir bir yardımcıdır! - Grafikte yeniden çizim yok -Tüm döviz çiftlerinde harika çalışıyor! -%90'a varan gösterge doğruluğu (Özellikle geceleri) -Uzun süre kurulum yapmaya gerek yok (İkili Opsiyonlar için mükemmel kurulum) - Geç olmayan sinyaller - Mevcut mum üzerinde bir sinyalin görünümü -M1 dönemi için mükemmel (Artık Yok!) - Göz dostu mum rengi (Kırmızı ve Mavi) -Yüklü Uyarı Onunla çalışmak: - Mavi
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Dinamik Scalping Osilatörü" - gelişmiş, özel bir Kripto-Forex göstergesi - MT4 için verimli bir işlem aracı! - Yeni nesil Osilatörler - nasıl kullanılacağını görmek için resimlere bakın. - Dinamik Scalping Osilatörü, uyarlanabilir Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerine sahiptir. - Osilatör, dinamik Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerinden kesin giriş noktalarını bulmak için yardımcı bir araçtır. - Aşırı Satış değerleri: Yeşil çizginin altında, Aşırı Alım değerleri: Turuncu çizginin üzerinde. - Bu gös
Good Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
The indicator is designed for binary options and short-term transactions on Forex To enter a trade when a signal appears blue up arrow buy red down arrow sell signal For Forex enter on a signal exit on the opposite signal or take profit For binary options Enter on 1 candle, if the deal goes negative, set a catch on the next candle Works on all timeframes If you apply a filter like Rsi, you will get a good reliable strategy.. The algorithm is at the stage of improvement and will be further develo
Wave Trend MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Göstergeler
MT5 Version   Wave Trend MT4 Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current mo
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Göstergeler
Bu, Breakout ve FIBONACCI seviyelerine dayanan basit bir stratejidir. Bir kopuşun ardından, ya piyasa doğrudan 161, 261 ve 423 seviyelerine doğru ilerlemeye devam ediyor veya %50 seviyesine geri döner (düzeltme olarak da adlandırılır) ve ardından büyük olasılıkla başlangıç yönünde 161, 261 ve 423 seviyelerine doğru harekete devam eder. Sistemin anahtarı yeşil (YUKARI TREND) veya kırmızı (AŞAĞI TREND) dikdörtgen nesneyle gösterilen kırılma çubuğunun tespitidir. Kırılma anında fibonacci hede
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Göstergeler
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Göstergeler
GoldRush Trend Ok Sinyali GoldRush Trend Ok Sinyali göstergesi, XAU/USD'de yüksek hızlı, kısa vadeli scalperlar için özel olarak tasarlanmış hassas, gerçek zamanlı trend analizi sağlar. 1 dakikalık zaman dilimi için özel olarak tasarlanan bu araç, net giriş noktaları için yön okları gösterir ve scalper'ların değişken piyasa koşullarında güvenle hareket etmelerini sağlar. Gösterge, PRIMARY ve SECONDARY uyarı oklarından oluşur. PRIMARY sinyalleri, trend yönündeki değişikliği gösteren Beyaz ve
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (8)
Göstergeler
ENIGMERA: Pazarın Kalbi Önemli: MQL5.com demosu Strategy Tester'da çalışır ve Enigmera'nın tüm işlevlerini tam olarak yansıtmayabilir. Daha fazla bilgi için açıklamayı, ekran görüntülerini ve videoyu kontrol edin. Herhangi bir sorunuz varsa, bana mesaj göndermekten çekinmeyin! Göstergenin kodu tamamen yeniden yazılmıştır. 3.0 sürümü, yeni işlevler ekler ve göstergenin başlangıcından bu yana biriken hataları giderir. Giriş Bu gösterge ve ticaret sistemi, finansal piyasalara dikkat çekici bir ya
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
Göstergeler
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Profesyonel No-Repaint / Gecikmesiz Trend Sinyal Sistemi, Olağanüstü Kazanma Oranı ile | MT4 / MT5 için Temel Özellikler: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition, özellikle trend bazlı işlemler için geliştirilmiş akıllı bir sinyal sistemidir. Yalnızca güçlü, yönlü ve gerçek momentum destekli piyasa hareketlerini tespit etmek amacıyla çok katmanlı bir filtreleme yapısı kullanır. Bu sistem zirve veya dip noktaları tahmin etmeye çalışmaz. Aşağıdaki üç koşul aynı anda karşıl
PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
PrecisionTradingSystems
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Precision Index Osilatörü (Pi-Osc) - Precision Trading Systems'dan Roger Medcalf Sürüm 2, grafiklerinizde hızlı bir şekilde yüklenmek üzere dikkatle yeniden kodlandı ve deneyimi artırmak için bazı teknik geliştirmeler de içerdi. Pi-Osc, herkesin stoplarını almak için zorlanan pazarların gitmek zorunda kaldığı aşırı yorgunluk noktalarını bulmak için tasarlanmış doğru ticaret zamanlama sinyalleri sunmak amacıyla oluşturuldu. Bu ürün, aşırı noktaların nerede olduğunu bilmek gibi yaşlı bir sorun
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Göstergeler
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Göstergeler
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version M
Wall Street Indicator
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Ultimate Arrow Indicator - Ticaret Başarınız için Araç! Çok şey vaat eden ama az şey sunan araçlardan bıktınız mı? MT4 için Ultimate Arrow Indicator, ticaretinizi bir sonraki seviyeye taşıyan nihai çözümünüzdür. Bu gösterge, size net, güvenilir ve tavizsiz sinyaller sunmak için cerrahi bir hassasiyetle tasarlanmıştır. İşte bu yüzden Ultimate Arrow Indicator, deneyimli trader'lar ve yeni başlayanlar için ideal bir seçimdir: Olağanüstü Performans - Kanıtlanmış Sonuçlar 1 yıl detaylı geri test: %9
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
Göstergeler
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Göstergeler
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Trend Harmony MTF Trend and Phase Visualizer MT4
Andras Salamon
Göstergeler
TREND HARMONY MT4 –  Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader4 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe Trend Indicator – your ultimate MT4 trend visualization indicator. Are you tired of missing trading opportunities or consistently e
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Göstergeler
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal tamamen yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Belirli bir TP-SL ve hangi ÇİFTLER/TF'lerde en iyi performansı gösterdiğini önceden değerlendirmek isteyenler için idealdir. Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal stratejisi, her trader ve her tür ticaret için temel bir araçtır çünkü yalnızca yeniden çizim yapmayan kesin sinyaller sağlamakla kalmaz, aynı zamanda her Parite ve TF için başarı oranının ayrıntılı bir kaydını tutar ve önceden t
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
Göstergeler
We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
Göstergeler
This indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool based on the combination of an adaptive exponential moving average and volatility filters calculated through the Average True Range (ATR). It is designed to accurately identify the current price direction, highlight key trend reversal areas, and visualize potential turning zones. The algorithm is built upon the dynamic construction of a trend ribbon using two levels of volatility — outer and inner ranges. The outer boundaries serve as i
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
Göstergeler
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
Gartley Projection D
Oleksandr Medviediev
3.71 (7)
Göstergeler
Gösterge, H.M.Gartley'in ("Borsadaki Kârlar", 1935г) gelişmelerine göre harmonik kalıpları (XABCD) tanımlar. Perspektif projeksiyonunda D noktasını bir nokta olarak yansıtır (ayarlarda ProjectionD_Mode = true değerini belirtin). Yeniden çizilmez. Çalışma zaman dilimine ait bir çubuk kapandığında, eğer belirlenen formasyon noktası Patterns_Fractal_Bars çubukları sırasında hareket etmediyse grafikte (beklenen fiyat hareketi yönünde) bir ok belirir. Bu andan itibaren ok kalıcı olarak grafikte ka
Binary Booster
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Binary Options Trading Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Your Trades This indicator is specifically designed for binary options trading and has proven its high quality, reliability, and adequate accuracy, depending on the dynamics of the chart. Key Points: Signal Interpretation: When a blue cross signal appears, it indicates a potential entry into a trade, though it is considered a weak signal on its own. However, if the blue cross is accompanied by an arrow, it is considered a more reliable buy s
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
The Positive Zone
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Göstergeler
Specialized Binary Options Indicator.  The name positive zone is inspired by how this indicator ultimately made me feel, which is "Positive". Not only from a emotional stand point but from a financial one. Once you start earning from this indicator it will give you that runners high, or that nice buzz after you finish a warm cup off coffee in the morning and blast on Cumbawamba's on hit wonder Tubthumping. The key to winning Binary Option is patience and controlling your emotion . This is why th
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Göstergeler
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Trend Precision Oscillator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Trend Precision Oscillator – Trend Analizinde İnce ve Hassas Yaklaşım Trend Precision Oscillator , finansal piyasalarda fiyat hareketlerini yüksek çözünürlükte ve derinlemesine analiz etmek amacıyla tasarlanmış bir göstergedir. Sahip olduğu özel algoritma sayesinde volatilite, yönsel dinamikler ve mikro-iyilemelere bağlı fiyat yapısını analiz ederek –10 000 ile +10 000 arasında değerler üretir. Mutlak değer hareketin gücünü yansıtırken, işaret (pozitif ya da negatif) hâkim yönü belirtir. Bu saye
Quantum Regime Indicator
Gideon Asiamah Yeboah
Göstergeler
Stop Trading Random Signals. Start Trading with Real Confluence Are you tired of indicators that repaint, give conflicting signals, and leave you more confused than confident? The Quantum Regime Indicator is a professional, standalone trading tool designed for serious traders who demand a systematic edge. It solves the biggest problem in technical analysis— false signals —by using a powerful multi-engine framework. Every signal is confirmed by a confluence of market conditions , ensuring you onl
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Symbol Switcher MT5
Sopheak Khlot
5 (1)
Göstergeler
As the suggested, with this indicator you are able to switch from one symbol or timeframe to another in the same single chart. So forget about opening tons of chart on your screen! It's not designed for ICT or SMC trader, but if you are that kind of trader you still can use it. Imagine you have a strategy containing various indicators and settings, on a single chart you can screen the entry opportunity then move to the next symbol or timeframe.  
FREE
Symbol Switcher MT4
Sopheak Khlot
Göstergeler
As the suggested, with this indicator you are able to switch from one symbol or timeframe to another in the same single chart. So forget about opening tons of chart on your screen! It's not designed for ICT or SMC trader, but if you are that kind of trader you still can use it. Imagine you have a strategy containing various indicators and settings, on a single chart you can screen the entry opportunity then move to the next symbol or timeframe.  
FREE
Zoom Candle MT4
Sopheak Khlot
1 (1)
Göstergeler
The Indicator is useful for professional trader, such as ICT , Smart Money Concept trader; who do the top-down analysis and want to display the candles of the Higher Timeframe on the Lower Timeframe. It allows you to stay in your entry timeframe while following the narrative of the Higher timeframe. Here are some easy input: Number Of Bars: The total of HTF's candle you want to display. Auto Timeframe: If true, the indicator will recommend the Higher timeframe that suit the current timeframe you
Session Liquidity MT4
Sopheak Khlot
Göstergeler
Session Liquidity is the most anticipated trading strategy among the ICT trader. With this indicator you could frame the trade by simply deploying it on the chart. By simply inputting the Asian Opening Time, New York Opening Time, and choose the color option and display option you like then you will get the session laid down for you on the chart. You can choose between showing session as box or horizontal line. I personally trade this strategies for quite sometimes.
Drawing Assistance MT4
Sopheak Khlot
Göstergeler
As an ICT or SMC trader you must do top-down analysis, and you struggle to make template of drawing object on Metatrader just like you normally do on Tradingview. Well, Drawing Assistance indicator will make your top-down analysis much easier on Metatrader. Allow to design template for 3 timeframes. (HTF, MTF and LTF). Each objects drawn on chart will have the color, style and visibility individually by the timeframe it was drawn on. Save time as all analyzing is done on Metatrader chart. Shortc
HTF Candle MT4
Sopheak Khlot
Göstergeler
ICT Traders! Here's another cool Indicator that will allow to trade the HTF narrative while focus on price action on your entry timeframes.  The following are the input for setup the indicator: Maximum Bar: The number of HTF bar you want to display Bullish Candle: The color of the bullish candle Bearish Candle: The color of the bearish candle Border Width: the width of the HTF candle drawn on the chart.
Triplet Cloud MTF MT4
Sopheak Khlot
Göstergeler
Triplet Cloud MTF is an indicator for trend-following strategy. It presents the trend in HTF from the LTF Chart that allows traders focus on looking for trade entry in the right direction and increase striking rate. It comes with simple input setup. You will only need to choose HTF you want to follow its trend and set the alert setup, then all is set. Here are the mostly selected HTF setup for each of entry timeframe: M1 Entry : M15 Trend M5 Entry : H1 Trend M15 Entry : H4 Trend H1 Entry : D1 Tr
Zoom Candle
Sopheak Khlot
Göstergeler
The Indicator is useful for professional trader, such as ICT , Smart Money Concept trader; who do the top-down analysis and want to display the candles of the Higher Timeframe on the Lower Timeframe. It allows you to stay in your entry timeframe while following the narrative of the Higher timeframe. Here are some easy input: Number Of Bars: The total of HTF's candle you want to display. Auto Timeframe: If true, the indicator will recommend the Higher timeframe that suit the current timeframe you
Session Liquidity MT5
Sopheak Khlot
Göstergeler
Session Liquidity is the most anticipated trading strategy among the ICT trader. With this indicator you could frame the trade by simply deploying it on the chart. By simply inputting the Asian Opening Time, New York Opening Time, and choose the color option and display option you like then you will get the session laid down for you on the chart. You can choose between showing session as box or horizontal line. I personally trade this strategies for quite sometimes.
Drawing Assistance MT5
Sopheak Khlot
5 (1)
Göstergeler
As an ICT or SMC trader you must do top-down analysis, and you struggle to make template of drawing object on Metatrader just like you normally do on Tradingview. Well, Drawing Assistance indicator will make your top-down analysis much easier on Metatrader. Allow to design template for 3 timeframes. (HTF, MTF and LTF). Each objects drawn on chart will have the color, style and visibility individually by the timeframe it was drawn on. Save time as all analyzing is done on Metatrader chart. Shortc
HTF Candle 5
Sopheak Khlot
Göstergeler
ICT Traders! Here's another cool Indicator that will allow to trade the HTF narrative while focus on price action on your entry timeframes.  The following are the input for setup the indicator: Maximum Bar: The number of HTF bar you want to display Bullish Candle: The color of the bullish candle Bearish Candle: The color of the bearish candle Border Width: the width of the HTF candle drawn on the chart.
Triplet Cloud MTF MT5
Sopheak Khlot
Göstergeler
Triplet Cloud MTF is an indicator for trend-following strategy. It presents the trend in HTF from the LTF Chart that allows traders focus on looking for trade entry in the right direction and increase striking rate. It comes with simple input setup. You will only need to choose HTF you want to follow its trend and set the alert setup, then all is set. Here are the mostly selected HTF setup for each of entry timeframe: M1 Entry   : M15 Trend M5 Entry   : H1 Trend M15 Entry   : H4 Trend H1 Entry  
Ultra Band MT5
Sopheak Khlot
Göstergeler
Ultra Band is a trend indicator designed for various type of traders ranging from Scalp to Long Term trader. Because it include the current bar price into the calculation, it looks like the repainting only after the bar closed then it's there forever. Strategy of choices for trading the Ultra Band: BUY at the Lower Band / SELL at the Upper Band then exit when price hit the opposite Band. SELL after retracement into Bearish cloud trend or touching the Upper Band, then target the most recent Low B
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt