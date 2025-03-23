AI Pearson Trend!!



My name is Murat Yazici. I am a PhD candidate in Statistics.

I have several papers, writing books, book chapter studies, and several conference presentations and experiments about analytical modeling.

The AI Pearson Trend indicator is a novel trend-based indicator including Fuzzy statistical modeling.

You can use it on all currencies and timeframes, not including M1 timeframes.



For best performance, check a trend to see if it is the same as the higher timeframes.

The RED color indicates a down-trend, and the GREEN color represents an up-trend.

The Indicator has also two inputs as follows:

GetAlerts: 0,

0, Mobile_Notifications: 0.

GetAlerts: 1. If you want to get alerts when the trend is changed, you should set the input parameter as1. For mobile notifications, Mobile_Notifications: 1. Don`t forget to enable the push notification on your MT4 Terminal.

All bars have the repeatingstyle! Try it!

Best, Murat Y.