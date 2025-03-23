AI Pearson Trend
AI Pearson Trend!!
My name is Murat Yazici. I am a PhD candidate in Statistics.
I have several papers, writing books, book chapter studies, and several conference presentations and experiments about analytical modeling.
- About me: https://tinyurl.com/pjejextx
The AI Pearson Trend indicator is a novel trend-based indicator including Fuzzy statistical modeling.
You can use it on all currencies and timeframes, not including M1 timeframes.
For best performance, check a trend to see if it is the same as the higher timeframes.
The RED color indicates a down-trend, and the GREEN color represents an up-trend.
The Indicator has also two inputs as follows:
- GetAlerts: 0,
- Mobile_Notifications: 0.
For mobile notifications, Mobile_Notifications: 1.
Don`t forget to enable the push notification on your MT4 Terminal.
Best, Murat Y.