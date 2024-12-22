AI Pearson Trend

AI Pearson Trend!!

My name is Murat Yazici. I am a PhD candidate in Statistics.
I have several papers, writing books, book chapter studies, and several conference presentations and experiments about analytical modeling.

The AI Pearson Trend indicator is a novel trend-based indicator including Fuzzy statistical modeling.
You can use it on all currencies and timeframes, not including M1 timeframes.

For best performance, check a trend to see if it is the same as the higher timeframes.
The RED color indicates a down-trend, and the GREEN color represents an up-trend.

The Indicator has also two inputs as follows:

  • GetAlerts: 0,
  • Mobile_Notifications: 0.
If you want to get alerts when the trend is changed, you should set the input parameter as GetAlerts: 1. 

For mobile notifications, Mobile_Notifications: 1.

Don`t forget to enable the push notification on your MT4 Terminal.

All bars have the repeatingstyle! Try it!

Best, Murat Y.

