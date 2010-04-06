StopLoss Reverse

Description of the Expert Advisor (EA) - Stop Loss Reverse

Objective:

The "Stop Loss Reverse" is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate the management of pending orders by leveraging the Stop Loss (SL) level of open trades. Its main feature is the ability to automatically place pending orders at the Stop Loss level, creating a dynamic strategy that adjusts risk and Take Profit (TP) levels as the market moves.

Key Features:

Management of Open Orders:

The EA monitors open orders on the chart, periodically checking if the Take Profit (TP) has been reached.

When a trade's TP is hit, the EA automatically deletes all pending orders associated with that trade, ensuring clean and efficient management.

Automatic Placement of Pending Orders at Stop Loss:

When a buy or sell position is opened, the "Stop Loss Reverse" automatically places a pending order at the Stop Loss (SL) level of the trade.

The distance between the pending order and the SL level can be adjusted using the PendingOrderSLBuffer parameter, allowing traders to fine-tune this margin to fit their strategy.

The pending order is of the opposite type to the open position (e.g., a Sell Stop order for a Buy position), ensuring the EA enters the market if the price moves against the open trade, creating a second trading opportunity.

Management of Pending Orders:

The EA manages automatically created pending orders by adjusting their Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels based on configured parameters ( SLInPoints and TPInPoints ).

If a trade's Take Profit is reached, the associated pending orders are automatically removed.

Verification and Deletion of Pending Orders:

If there are no open positions, the EA checks for all pending orders and deletes them, preventing unnecessary orders from remaining on the chart.

The EA can also remove pending order types such as Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop.

Risk Control and Lot Size:

The lot size for pending orders can be configured using the Lot Size parameter, allowing traders to adjust exposure based on their risk profile.

The Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) of pending orders are adjusted according to the SL In Points and TP In Points parameters, providing flexibility in risk management strategies.

Magic Number for Order Identification:

A unique magic number ( Magic Number ) is used to identify orders placed by this EA, avoiding conflicts with other manual or automated orders on the same chart.

Monitoring and Logging:

The EA provides log messages to report the status of its operations, including the creation and deletion of pending orders, making it easier to track and debug.

Configurable Parameters:

PendingOrderSLBuffer : Additional distance for the creation of pending orders relative to the Stop Loss level.

LotSize : Lot size for pending orders.

SLInPoints : Distance in points for the Stop Loss of pending orders. (If is set to "0" will auto copy the SL/TP from open order)

TPInPoints : Distance in points for the Take Profit of pending orders. (If is set to "0" will auto copy the SL/TP from open order)

MagicNumber : Unique magic number used to identify orders created by this EA.

Suggested Use:

The "Stop Loss Reverse" is ideal for traders seeking to automate the management of pending orders by using the Stop Loss level of a trade as an entry point for a new order. The flexibility of adjustable parameters allows traders to adapt the strategy to different risk profiles and market conditions, making it a powerful tool for optimizing order management.



