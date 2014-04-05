Trend Stop MT5

Description of the Indicator

Trend Stop shows the highest/lowest value of the last N periods.

Can help traders identify the trend direction and potential stop levels. 

 

Use Trend Stop indicator to detects the trend direction.

Downtrend

if the price crosses the Trend Stop line upwards 

Uptrend

if the price crosses the Trend Stop line downwards 


Use Trend Stop indicator to define  optimal stop levels.

Downtrend

Place your stops  above the Trend Stop line

Uptrend

Place your stops below the Trend Stop line


Parameters

  • periods- number of periods used to calculate Trend Stop.


