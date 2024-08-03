Wave Mark And Quick Drawing

About Line Drawing：

( 1) Select Line Type

  • Zigzag Line
  • Fibo
  • Horizontal Trend Line
  • Range Line
  • Price-Time Net

    ( 2) Set Line Style

    • To set line color built-in or style and width just by clicking certain button
    • To set line color to user color by clicking the second color button of  second  line when it is pressed

      ( 3) Start Drawing

      • If you have not pressed any of those Drawing-Type-Button(HL/Rng/Net/Fibo),when you select the Line-Color-Button or Line-Style-Button or Line-Width-Button it will draw Zigzag by default
      • When you are drawing Zigzag Line or Range Line you can press the Fibo-Button and it will draw Fibo/Expansion at the same time
      • If you want to draw adsorption Lines  which can  precisely locate at the high and low price points,you can press the AutoSearchHL-Button during drawing

        ( 4) End Drawing

        • Click the same zone( error range is 20 pixels ) twice when drawing to stop
        • Click  the PriceAxis to stop
        • Click  the Stop-Button to stop

          ( 5) Delete Line

          • Select the first line of zigzag-Lines and then delete it the zigzag-Lines will be deleted all
          • Press hotkey Ctrl turn on Continuously-Delete-Mode and then delete objects by click
          • Click the CLines-Button to clear all drawings
          • Click the CMarks-Button to clear all Wave-Marks

            ( 6) Change Price-Time-Net Level

            • Click the center spider icon of the  Price-Time-Net to switch level rate


              About Wave Marking：

              (1) Stop wave marking or  Qjt marking

              • Click the same zone( error range is 20 pixels ) twice when marking to stop （when marking Qjt the zone should located in the blank area ）
              • Click  the PriceAxis to stop
              • Click  the Stop-Button to stop

              ( 2) Start Qjt marking

              1. Press the Qjt-Button
              2. Click the previous price high or price low before a BMS(Break of Market Structure) 
              3. When there exist multy-scale break click <</>> Button to adjust Qjt

              ( 3) Calculate the scale rate of Qjts

              1. Click the Rate_Button
              2. Select the Qjts you need to Calculate


