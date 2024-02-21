TG Ponto de Cobertura (Coverage/Breakeven)



This Indicator checks your trading results on the day relative to the asset on the chart and adds a line at the price corresponding to the coverage point (breakeven) for the open position, considering the entry price and lot size. The coverage point will be recalculated after new entries, based on the average price of the open operation and the lot size.



If the result for the day is zero, a line will be displayed at the price of the current trade.



If the day's result is positive (profit), a line will be displayed in the price, indicating the operation's coverage point.



If the day's result is negative (loss), a line will be displayed in the price, indicating the operation's recovery point.



Tested for Netting type accounts

