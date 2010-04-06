Wave Entry Alerts Oil

Wave Entry Alerts Oil is a custom indicator developed by Azad Gorgis for MetaTrader 4. This indicator is designed to provide alerts based on ZigZag patterns, specifically tailored for trading on the Oil (XIT/USD) symbol.

Key Features:
- Chart Window Indicator: The indicator is designed to be displayed on the main chart window.
- Arrow Signals: The indicator generates arrow signals on the chart, indicating potential reversal points based on ZigZag patterns.
- Customizable Parameters: Traders can customize the indicator's parameters, including the calculation period, deviation, and backstep for two ZigZag patterns (referred to as ZZS: 1 and ZZS: 2).
- Timeframe Selection: Users can choose the timeframe for which the ZigZag patterns are calculated.
- Alerts: The indicator provides multiple alert options, including visual alerts (arrow signals), box alerts, email alerts, and sound alerts. Traders can enable or disable these alerts based on their preferences.
- Sound File Configuration: Traders can specify sound files for different types of alerts, allowing for a personalized audio notification.

The ZigZag patterns are calculated based on the specified parameters, and arrow signals are generated when significant highs or lows occur. These signals can serve as potential entry or exit points for traders.

It's important for users to understand that the effectiveness of the ZigZag pattern in signaling market reversals may vary, and thorough testing on historical data is recommended before relying on the indicator for live trading.

Traders interested in this indicator or seeking support can find more information on Azad Gorgis's profile on the MQL5 community website: Azad Gorgis MQL5 Profile.

As with any trading indicator, users are advised to exercise caution, perform due diligence, and use risk management strategies when incorporating it into their trading decisions.
