Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator for MT4

Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4

The Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a hybrid technical analysis system designed to deliver accurate trading signals by combining multiple advanced indicators. By analyzing trend direction, market momentum, and buying/selling pressure simultaneously, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability trade opportunities while minimizing false signals.

 

Core Components of the Indicator

The Lion Arrow Super Arrow indicator integrates several powerful analytical tools:

  • Fast Moving Average: Reacts quickly to price fluctuations and identifies short-term market movements
  • Slow Moving Average: Determines the overall market trend and filters out minor price noise
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI): Measures momentum and identifies overbought and oversold conditions
  • Magic Filter: A proprietary filtering algorithm that removes low-quality and unreliable signals
  • Bull Power & Bear Power: Indicators that measure buying and selling pressure to confirm trend direction

 Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator Specifications (MT4)

Feature

Description

Indicator Categories

Signal & Forecast MT4 Indicators
Trading Assist MT4 Indicators
Momentum Indicators

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Elementary

Indicator Type

Reversal Indicator

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Intraday Trading

Supported Markets

Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Stocks & Shares
Commodities
Indices
Binary Options

 

How the Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator Works

The indicator evaluates signals from all its internal components and generates a trade alert only when all indicators confirm the same market direction. This confirmation-based logic significantly improves signal accuracy.

Trading Signals

  • Bullish Conditions: A green arrow is plotted on the previous candle
  • Bearish Conditions: A red arrow is plotted on the previous candle

Displaying arrows on the previous candlestick increases signal reliability, although it may cause a slight delay in entry.

 

Buy Signal Conditions (Uptrend)

In bullish market scenarios, the following conditions must align:

  • The fast moving average crosses above the slow moving average
  • RSI remains above the 50 level with a clear upward slope
  • Bull Power is positive and rising

When these conditions are met, the indicator confirms an uptrend and displays a green arrow, signaling a potential buy opportunity.

 

Sell Signal Conditions (Downtrend)

In bearish market conditions:

  • The fast moving average remains below the slow moving average
  • RSI stays below the 50 level and trends downward
  • Bear Power increases, indicating strong selling pressure

Under these conditions, the indicator plots a red downward arrow on the previous candle, signaling a potential sell or short trade setup.

 

Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator Settings (MetaTrader 4)

The MT4 version of the indicator offers a customizable settings panel to adapt the indicator to different trading strategies:

  • Fast Moving Average Period
  • Slow Moving Average Period
  • RSI Period
  • Magic Filter Period
  • Bollinger Bands Period, Shift, and Deviation
  • Bull Power Period
  • Bear Power Period
  • Utstup: Signal sensitivity threshold

Alert Features

  • Sound alerts
  • Email notifications
  • Mobile push notifications
  • Adjustable alert interval and custom message subject

 

Conclusion

The Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a comprehensive trading tool that combines trend-following and momentum-based analysis to generate reliable buy and sell signals.

By utilizing moving averages, RSI, a proprietary magic filter, and Bull Power & Bear Power indicators, it provides multi-layer market confirmation across various assets and timeframes.

The indicator’s confirmed arrow signals on the previous candle make it an effective solution for traders seeking greater accuracy, reduced false signals, and consistent intraday trading opportunities.

