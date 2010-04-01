Perspect
- Утилиты
- Matimu Romeo Ngoveni
- Версия: 1.2
- Обновлено: 17 января 2024
Perspect EA
This version of the EA focusses on indicating points of interest on the chart, features include :
- Sessions (Asia/Gap/London/Gap/NewYork/Gap)
- Previous Daily/Weekly/Monthly highs and lows
- Previous Daily/Weekly/Monthly open and close price
- Round numbers (Ruler)
- Opening range
- Initial balance
- Multi time frame (Yearly view, monthly opening range)
- Customizable chart templates for low light users
The indicator will assist in advanced technical analysis, providing the user with desired points of interest.