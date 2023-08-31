Loss Calculator

“Trades Opener EA for MetaTrader 4”

Description:
Trades Opener EA is an efficient and straightforward utility for MetaTrader 4, built to allow traders to open new positions or set pending orders quickly and confidently. With its intuitive interface and streamlined operations, this tool is ideal for traders who wish to act on opportunities fast, without navigating complex menus.

  • Open market orders and/or pending orders on a selected symbol with one click.

  • Configurable interface: customize panel size, button colours, font styles and layout via input settings.

  • Compatible with all brokers and MT4 accounts — no extra dependencies or complex setup.

  • Suitable for traders of all levels who want a simple, fast tool to manage order entries.

  • Saves time and removes friction from order placement.

  • Reduces delay and risk of missing entries when market conditions change rapidly.

  • Lightweight, easy to install, and built to integrate smoothly into your workflow.

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Version: 1.0 (initial release)

  • Testing: It is recommended to test the EA on a demo account to adjust settings and ensure behavior fits your strategy.


