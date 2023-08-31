Loss Calculator

 Product Description

“Trades Opener EA for MetaTrader 4”

Description:
Trades Opener EA is an efficient and straightforward utility for MetaTrader 4, built to allow traders to open new positions or set pending orders quickly and confidently. With its intuitive interface and streamlined operations, this tool is ideal for traders who wish to act on opportunities fast, without navigating complex menus.

Key Features:

  • Open market orders and/or pending orders on a selected symbol with one click.

  • Configurable interface: customize panel size, button colours, font styles and layout via input settings.

  • Compatible with all brokers and MT4 accounts — no extra dependencies or complex setup.

  • Suitable for traders of all levels who want a simple, fast tool to manage order entries.

Why choose Trades Opener EA?:

  • Saves time and removes friction from order placement.

  • Reduces delay and risk of missing entries when market conditions change rapidly.

  • Lightweight, easy to install, and built to integrate smoothly into your workflow.

Technical Info:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Version: 1.0 (initial release)

  • Testing: It is recommended to test the EA on a demo account to adjust settings and ensure behavior fits your strategy.


Video Loss Calculator
Altri dall'autore
Trades Closer EA
Issam Kadhi
Utilità
Product Description Trades Closer EA for MetaTrader 4 — the fastest and simplest way to close all your open or pending trades instantly with a single click. This tool is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and full control over their trading positions. With an intuitive and customizable interface, Trades Closer EA helps you manage orders efficiently, saving time and minimizing human error.  Key Features Close open trades , pending orders , or both on any selected symbol instantly.
Bybit Charts
Issam Kadhi
Utilità
Product Description Bybit Charts Utility for MetaTrader 5 — a streamlined tool designed for traders who use Bybit. This utility provides you with the convenience of automatically drawing all charts of Bybit within MetaTrader 5, enabling seamless time-frame switching and efficient market visualization. MQL5  Key Features Automatically draws every timeframe (starting from M1) for charts of Bybit. MQL5 Enables smooth navigation between different time-frames, just like viewing regular charts. MQL5
Aurifer Precision 100
Issam Kadhi
Experts
Aurifer Precision 100 – Expert Advisor for MT5 Unlock the power of gold trading with a finely-tuned algorithm built for consistency, not just spikes. Aurifer Precision 100 is crafted exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the MetaTrader 5 platform, engineered to aim for up to 100% annual return while keeping maximum drawdown around 10% . Key Features: Dedicated to gold: trading XAUUSD M15 only, benefiting from gold’s unique volatility and trend characteristics. Dynamic risk management: adap
