Rapid Trend is a technical analysis indicator that determines the direction and strength of a trend, and also signals a trend change. Allows you to determine the current trend. With the help of its algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market. Rapid Trend can be used along with oscillators as filters. Setting up the Rapid Trend forex indicator allows you to receive more accurate signals for opening positions. Uses only one parameter for settings. The indicator shows potential market reversal points. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator accurately determines the trend. The indicator can work on any timeframes. You can set up message alerts as sound or email. Ready trading system. The indicator is built for simple and effective visual trend detection with an additional smoothing filter. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.