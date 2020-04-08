Smart trends

Smart indicator Smart trend allows you to find the most likely trend reversal points. You will not find this indicator anywhere else. A simple but effective system for determining the forex trend. From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool. Works on all currency pairs, stocks, raw materials, cryptocurrencies. This is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform.





The alert system (alert, email notifications) will help you monitor several trading instruments at the same time. You just need to install the indicator on the charts, and when the indicator signal appears, an alert will work. With our alert system, you will never miss a signal to open a position.





Trade