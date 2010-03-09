TrendFinder RSI
- Göstergeler
- Jose Ramon Miranda Ramos
- Sürüm: 1.0
TrendFinder RSI are Colored candlesticks showing the trend based on The Relative Strength Index (RSI)
- This indicator will give you the color change on the next bar on the confirmation candle and will never repaint
- TrendFinder RSI is optimize to trade on any market and to be used trending and None trending markets.
- For best results use this indicator as an extra tools after you have completed your regular analysis and use it for alerts based on such analysis.