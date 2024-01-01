DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneMathematicsBulanık mantıkÜyelik fonksiyonlarıCGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction 

CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction

Çan eğrisi şeklinde ve A, B, C parametrelerine sahip üyelik fonksiyonlarıyla çalışmak için tasarlanmıştır

Açıklama

Genel çan eğrisi şekilli fonksiyonlar Gaussyen fonksiyonlara benzer. Fonksiyon düzgündür ve tüm tanım aralığı boyunca sıfırdan farklı değerler alır.  

fuzzy_gbell_function

Çizelge çizmek için oluşturulmuş bir örnek kod aşağıda verilmiştir.

Bildirim

   class CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

Başlık

   #include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

Kalıtım hiyerarşisi

  CObject

      IMembershipFunction

          CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction

Sınıf yöntemleri

Sınıf yöntemi  

Açıklama

A

Üyelik fonksiyonunun konsantrasyon oranını alır/ayarlar.

B

Üyelik fonksiyonunun eğim oranını alır/ayarlar.

С

Üyelik fonksiyonunun maksimum koordinatını alır/ayarlar.

GetValue

Üyelik fonksiyonunun değerini belli bir argümana göre hesaplar.

Sınıftan türetilen yöntemler CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Örnek

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                      GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//--- Üyelik fonksiyonlarını oluştur
CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction func1(5, 1, 3);
CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction func2(5, 2, 3);
CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction func3(5, 3, 3);
//--- üyelik fonksiyonları için örtüler oluştur
double GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction1(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }
double GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction2(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }
double GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction3(double x) { return(func3.GetValue(x)); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- grafiği oluştur
   CGraphic graphic;
   if(!graphic.Create(0,"GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))
     {
      graphic.Attach(0,"GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction");
     }
   graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);
   graphic.BackgroundMain("GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction");
   graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- eğri oluştur
   graphic.CurveAdd(GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction1,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[5, 1, 3]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction2,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[5, 2, 3]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction3,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[5, 3, 3]");
//--- X-ekseninin özelliklerini ayarla
   graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);
   graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);
//--- Y-ekseninin özelliklerini ayarla
   graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);
   graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);
//--- çiz
   graphic.CurvePlotAll();
   graphic.Update();
  }
