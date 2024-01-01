|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//--- Create membership functions
CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction func1(5, 1, 3);
CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction func2(5, 2, 3);
CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction func3(5, 3, 3);
//--- Create wrappers for membership functions
double GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction1(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }
double GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction2(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }
double GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction3(double x) { return(func3.GetValue(x)); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- create graphic
CGraphic graphic;
if(!graphic.Create(0,"GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))
{
graphic.Attach(0,"GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction");
}
graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);
graphic.BackgroundMain("GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction");
graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- create curve
graphic.CurveAdd(GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction1,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[5, 1, 3]");
graphic.CurveAdd(GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction2,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[5, 2, 3]");
graphic.CurveAdd(GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction3,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[5, 3, 3]");
//--- sets the X-axis properties
graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);
graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);
graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);
graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);
//--- sets the Y-axis properties
graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);
graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);
graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);
//--- plot
graphic.CurvePlotAll();
graphic.Update();
}