//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>

//--- Create membership functions

CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction func1(5, 1, 3);

CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction func2(5, 2, 3);

CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction func3(5, 3, 3);

//--- Create wrappers for membership functions

double GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction1(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }

double GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction2(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }

double GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction3(double x) { return(func3.GetValue(x)); }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- create graphic

CGraphic graphic;

if(!graphic.Create(0,"GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))

{

graphic.Attach(0,"GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction");

}

graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);

graphic.BackgroundMain("GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction");

graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);

//--- create curve

graphic.CurveAdd(GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction1,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[5, 1, 3]");

graphic.CurveAdd(GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction2,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[5, 2, 3]");

graphic.CurveAdd(GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction3,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[5, 3, 3]");

//--- sets the X-axis properties

graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);

graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);

graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);

graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);

//--- sets the Y-axis properties

graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);

graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);

graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);

graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);

//--- plot

graphic.CurvePlotAll();

graphic.Update();

}