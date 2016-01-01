ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学ファジー論理メンバーシップ関数CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction 

CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction

А、B、Сの各パラメータを持つ一般的なベル型メンバーシップ関数を実装するためのクラス。

説明

一般化されたベル型メンバーシップ関数の形状はガウス関数に類似しています。関数は滑らかで、定義領域全体に沿ってゼロ以外の値をとります。  

fuzzy_gbell_function

下記はチャートをプロットするためのサンプルコードです。

宣言

  class CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

タイトル

  #include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

継承階層

  CObject

      IMembershipFunction

          CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction

クラスメソッド

クラスメソッド  

説明

A

メンバーシップ関数の集中率を取得及び設定します。

B

メンバーシップ関数の勾配比を取得及び設定します。

С

メンバーシップ関数の最大座標を取得及び設定します。

GetValue

メンバーシップ関数の値を指定された引数で計算します。

クラスから継承されたメソッド CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                      GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//--- メンバーシップ関数を作成します
CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction func1(5, 1, 3);
CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction func2(5, 2, 3);
CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction func3(5, 3, 3);
//--- メンバーシップ関数用のラッパーを作成する
double GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction1(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }
double GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction2(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }
double GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction3(double x) { return(func3.GetValue(x)); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
 {
//--- グラフィックを作成する
  CGraphic graphic;
  if(!graphic.Create(0,"GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))
    {
     graphic.Attach(0,"GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction");
    }
  graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);
  graphic.BackgroundMain("GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction");
  graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- 曲線を作成する
  graphic.CurveAdd(GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction1,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[5, 1, 3]");
  graphic.CurveAdd(GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction2,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[5, 2, 3]");
  graphic.CurveAdd(GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction3,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[5, 3, 3]");
//--- X軸のプロパティを設定する
  graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);
  graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);
  graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);
  graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);
//--- Y軸のプロパティを設定する
  graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
  graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);
  graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);
  graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);
//--- プロット
  graphic.CurvePlotAll();
  graphic.Update();
 }
A