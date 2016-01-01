文档部分
通过A，B和C参数实施广义钟型归属函数的类。

描述

广义钟型归属函数的形状类似于高斯函数。该函数是平滑型，根据整个定义区域行使非零值。  

fuzzy_gbell_function

绘制图表的示例代码显示如下。

声明

   class CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

主题

   #include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

继承体系

  CObject

      IMembershipFunction

          CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction

类方法

类方法  

描述

A

获取和设置归属函数的集中度比率。

B

获取和设置归属函数的倾斜度比率。

С

获取和设置归属函数的最大坐标值。

GetValue

通过指定自变数计算归属函数值。

方法继承自类 CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

示例

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                      GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//--- 创建归属函数
CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction func1(5, 1, 3);
CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction func2(5, 2, 3);
CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction func3(5, 3, 3);
//--- 创建归属函数包装程序
double GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction1(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }
double GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction2(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }
double GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction3(double x) { return(func3.GetValue(x)); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 创建图形
   CGraphic graphic;
   if(!graphic.Create(0,"GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))
     {
      graphic.Attach(0,"GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction");
     }
   graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);
   graphic.BackgroundMain("GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction");
   graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- 创建曲线
   graphic.CurveAdd(GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction1,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[5, 1, 3]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction2,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[5, 2, 3]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(GeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction3,0.0,10.0,0.1,CURVE_LINES,"[5, 3, 3]");
//--- 设置X轴属性
   graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);
   graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);
//--- 设置Y轴属性
   graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);
   graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);
//--- 绘图
   graphic.CurvePlotAll();
   graphic.Update();
  }
