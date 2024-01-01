文档部分
CustomSymbolSetDouble

为自定义交易品种设置真实型属性值。

bool  CustomSymbolSetDouble(
   const string              symbol_name,      // 交易品种名称
   ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE   property_id,      // 属性ID
   double                    property_value    // 属性值
   );

参数

symbol_name

[in]  自定义交易品种名称。

property_id

[in]  交易品种属性ID。该值可以是ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE其中一个枚举值。

property_value

[in]  包含属性值的双精度类型变量。

返回值

true – 成功，否则 – false。若要获得错误信息，请调用GetLastError()函数。

注意

如果在交易品种规范中更改了任何这些属性，那么自定义交易品种的分钟和报价历史将被完全移除：

  • SYMBOL_POINT – 一个点的值
  • SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE – 指定可允许的最小价格变化的报价值
  • SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE –一个盈利持仓的一个报价变动值

删除自定义交易品种历史以后，程序端将使用更新的属性尝试创建一个新的历史。手动更改自定义交易品种属性时也会遇到同样的问题。

 

示例：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                        CustomSymbolSetDouble.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME     Symbol()+".C"  // 自定义交易品种名称
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH     "Forex"        // 创建交易品种的所在组名称
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN   Symbol()       // 自定义交易品种所基于的交易品种名称
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 取得创建自定义交易品种时的错误代码
   int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMECUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATHCUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
   
//--- 如果错误代码不为0 (创建交易品种成功) 也不为 5304 (交易品种已经被创建) - 退出
   if(create!=0 && create!=5304)
      return;
      
//--- 读取并在日志中打印自定义交易品种所基于交易品种的属性
//--- (最小交易量，最大交易量，执行交易的最小交易量改变步长)
   double origin_vol_min = SymbolInfoDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINSYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);
   double origin_vol_max = SymbolInfoDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINSYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX);
   double origin_vol_stepSymbolInfoDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINSYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);
   
   PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol from which the custom '%s' was created:\n"+
               "  Volume Min: %.2f\n  Volume Max: %.2f\n  Volume Step: %.2f",
               CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME,
               origin_vol_minorigin_vol_maxorigin_vol_step);
   
//--- 设置自定义交易品种属性的其它数值
   ResetLastError();
   bool res=true;
   res &=CustomSymbolSetDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMESYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN0.1);
   res &=CustomSymbolSetDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMESYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX1000);
   res &=CustomSymbolSetDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMESYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP0.1);
 
//--- 如果在设置属性时出错，就在日志中显示相应消息
   if(!res)
      Print("CustomSymbolSetDouble() failed. Error "GetLastError());
   
//--- 读取并在日志中打印修改过的自定义交易品种属性
//--- (最小交易量，最大交易量，执行交易的最小交易量改变步长)
   double custom_vol_min = SymbolInfoDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMESYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);
   double custom_vol_max = SymbolInfoDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMESYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX);
   double custom_vol_stepSymbolInfoDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMESYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);
   
   PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' based on '%s':\n"+
               "  Volume Min: %.2f\n  Volume Max: %.2f\n  Volume Step: %.2f",
               CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME,
               custom_vol_mincustom_vol_maxcustom_vol_step);
   
//--- 在图表注释区显示脚本终止键的提示
   Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));
 
//--- 在无尽循环中等待按下 Esc 或 Del 键
   while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)
     {
      Sleep(16);
      //--- 当按下 Del 时, 删除所创建的自定义交易品种
      if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)
        {
         if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))
            PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         break;
        }
     }
//--- 退出前清空图表
   Comment("");
   /*
   结果：
   The 'EURUSDsymbol from which the custom 'EURUSD.Cwas created:
     Volume Min0.01
     Volume Max500.00
     Volume Step0.01
   Custom symbol 'EURUSDbased on 'EURUSD.C':
     Volume Min0.10
     Volume Max1000.00
     Volume Step0.10
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 创建一个自定义交易品种, 返回错误代码                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_nameconst string symbol_pathconst string symbol_origin=NULL)
  {
//--- 定义自定义交易品种所基于的交易品种名称
   string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);
   
//--- 如果创建自定义交易品种失败并且错误代码不是 5304, 在日志中报告
   ResetLastError();
   int error=0;
   if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_namesymbol_pathorigin))
     {
      error=GetLastError();
      if(error!=5304)
         PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d"symbol_namesymbol_pathoriginerror);
     }
//--- 成功
   return(error);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 删除一个自定义交易品种                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)
  {
//--- 从市场报价窗口中隐藏交易品种
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_namefalse))
     {
      PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d"GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
      
//--- 如果删除自定义交易品种失败，在日志中报告并返回 'false'
   ResetLastError();
   if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))
     {
      PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d"symbol_nameGetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功
   return(true);
  }

 

另见

