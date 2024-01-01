//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CustomSymbolSetDouble.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // 自定义交易品种名称

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // 创建交易品种的所在组名称

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // 自定义交易品种所基于的交易品种名称



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 取得创建自定义交易品种时的错误代码

int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);



//--- 如果错误代码不为0 (创建交易品种成功) 也不为 5304 (交易品种已经被创建) - 退出

if(create!=0 && create!=5304)

return;



//--- 读取并在日志中打印自定义交易品种所基于交易品种的属性

//--- (最小交易量，最大交易量，执行交易的最小交易量改变步长)

double origin_vol_min = SymbolInfoDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);

double origin_vol_max = SymbolInfoDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX);

double origin_vol_step= SymbolInfoDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);



PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol from which the custom '%s' was created:

"+

" Volume Min: %.2f

Volume Max: %.2f

Volume Step: %.2f",

CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME,

origin_vol_min, origin_vol_max, origin_vol_step);



//--- 设置自定义交易品种属性的其它数值

ResetLastError();

bool res=true;

res &=CustomSymbolSetDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN, 0.1);

res &=CustomSymbolSetDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX, 1000);

res &=CustomSymbolSetDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP, 0.1);



//--- 如果在设置属性时出错，就在日志中显示相应消息

if(!res)

Print("CustomSymbolSetDouble() failed. Error ", GetLastError());



//--- 读取并在日志中打印修改过的自定义交易品种属性

//--- (最小交易量，最大交易量，执行交易的最小交易量改变步长)

double custom_vol_min = SymbolInfoDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);

double custom_vol_max = SymbolInfoDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX);

double custom_vol_step= SymbolInfoDouble(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);



PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' based on '%s':

"+

" Volume Min: %.2f

Volume Max: %.2f

Volume Step: %.2f",

CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME,

custom_vol_min, custom_vol_max, custom_vol_step);



//--- 在图表注释区显示脚本终止键的提示

Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));



//--- 在无尽循环中等待按下 Esc 或 Del 键

while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)

{

Sleep(16);

//--- 当按下 Del 时, 删除所创建的自定义交易品种

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)

{

if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

break;

}

}

//--- 退出前清空图表

Comment("");

/*

结果：

The 'EURUSD' symbol from which the custom 'EURUSD.C' was created:

Volume Min: 0.01

Volume Max: 500.00

Volume Step: 0.01

Custom symbol 'EURUSD' based on 'EURUSD.C':

Volume Min: 0.10

Volume Max: 1000.00

Volume Step: 0.10

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 创建一个自定义交易品种, 返回错误代码 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)

{

//--- 定义自定义交易品种所基于的交易品种名称

string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);



//--- 如果创建自定义交易品种失败并且错误代码不是 5304, 在日志中报告

ResetLastError();

int error=0;

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))

{

error=GetLastError();

if(error!=5304)

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);

}

//--- 成功

return(error);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 删除一个自定义交易品种 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)

{

//--- 从市场报价窗口中隐藏交易品种

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- 如果删除自定义交易品种失败，在日志中报告并返回 'false'

ResetLastError();

if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))

{

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功

return(true);

}