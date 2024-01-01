//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CustomSymbolDelete.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // nome del simbolo personalizzato

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // nome del gruppo in cui un simbolo è stato creato

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // nome di un simbolo su cui è basata la personalizzazione



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- se la creazione di un simbolo personalizzato non va a buon fine, informarne nel journal

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN))

{

Print("CustomSymbolCreate() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- verificare l'esistenza del simbolo creato e stampare il risultato nel journal

bool custom= false;

bool exist = SymbolExist(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, custom);

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' exists: %s", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, (string)exist);



//--- attendere due secondi e cancellare il simbolo creato con il messaggio risultante nel journal

Sleep(2000);

ResetLastError();

bool deleted = CustomSymbolDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

Print(deleted ? StringFormat("Custom symbol '%s' removed", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME) : StringFormat("CustomSymbolDelete() failed. Error ",GetLastError()));



//--- verificare l'esistenza del simbolo creato e stampare il risultato nel journal

exist = SymbolExist(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, custom);

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' exists: %s", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, (string)exist);

/*

risultato:

Custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' exists: true

Custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' removed

Custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' exists: false

*/

}