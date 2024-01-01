ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンスカスタム銘柄CustomSymbolDelete 

CustomSymbolDelete

指定された名前のカスタム銘柄を削除します。

bool  CustomSymbolDelete(
  const string     symbol_name         // カスタム銘柄名
  );

パラメータ

symbol

[in]  カスタム銘柄名既存のシンボルの名前と一致してはいけません。

戻り値

成功の場合はtrue、それ以外の場合はfalse。エラー情報を取得するためにはGetLastError()関数を呼び出します。

注意事項

板情報に表示されているカスタム銘柄またはチャートが開かれているカスタム銘柄は削除できません。

 

例：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           CustomSymbolDelete.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link     "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME     Symbol()+".C" // カスタマ銘柄名
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH     "Forex"       // 銘柄が作成されるグループの名前
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN   Symbol()       // カスタム銘柄の基となる銘柄の名前
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
 {
//--- カスタム銘柄の作成に失敗した場合、操作ログにその旨を通知する
  if(!CustomSymbolCreate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN))
    {
    Print("CustomSymbolCreate() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
    return;
    }
 
//--- 作成された銘柄の存在を確認し、結果を操作ログに出力する
  bool custom= false;
  bool exist = SymbolExist(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, custom);
  PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' exists: %s", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, (string)exist);
 
//--- 2秒待ってから、作成された銘柄と操作ログ内の結果メッセージを削除する
  Sleep(2000);
  ResetLastError();
  bool deleted = CustomSymbolDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
  Print(deleted ? StringFormat("Custom symbol '%s' removed", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME) : StringFormat("CustomSymbolDelete() failed. Error ",GetLastError()));
 
//--- 作成された銘柄の存在を確認し、結果を操作ログに出力する
  exist = SymbolExist(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, custom);
  PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' exists: %s", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, (string)exist);
  /*
   結果：
  Custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' exists: true
  Custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' removed
  Custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' exists: false
  */
 }

 

参照

SymbolNameSymbolSelectCustomSymbolCreate