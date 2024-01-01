|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CustomSymbolDelete.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // 自定义交易品种名称
#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // 创建交易品种的所在组名称
#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // 自定义交易品种所基于的交易品种名称
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- 如果创建自定义交易品种失败，则在日志中通知
if(!CustomSymbolCreate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN))
{
Print("CustomSymbolCreate() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 检查要创建的交易品种是否存在并在日志中打印结果
bool custom= false;
bool exist = SymbolExist(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, custom);
PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' exists: %s", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, (string)exist);
//--- 等待两秒再删除所创建的交易品种，在日志中打印结果消息
Sleep(2000);
ResetLastError();
bool deleted = CustomSymbolDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
Print(deleted ? StringFormat("Custom symbol '%s' removed", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME) : StringFormat("CustomSymbolDelete() failed. Error ",GetLastError()));
//--- 检查要创建的交易品种是否存在并在日志中打印结果
exist = SymbolExist(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, custom);
PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' exists: %s", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, (string)exist);
/*
结果：
Custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' exists: true
Custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' removed
Custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' exists: false
*/
}