MQL5参考自定义交易品种CustomSymbolDelete 

CustomSymbolDelete

删除指定名称的自定义交易品种。

bool  CustomSymbolDelete(
   const string     symbol_name          // 自定义交易品种名称
   );

参数

交易品种

[in]  自定义交易品种名称。不应该与现有交易品种名称相同。

返回值

true – 成功，否则 – false。若要获得错误信息，请调用GetLastError()函数。

注意

不可以删除显示在市场报价或已打开图表的自定义交易品种。

 

示例：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           CustomSymbolDelete.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME     Symbol()+".C"  // 自定义交易品种名称
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH     "Forex"        // 创建交易品种的所在组名称
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN   Symbol()       // 自定义交易品种所基于的交易品种名称
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 如果创建自定义交易品种失败，则在日志中通知
   if(!CustomSymbolCreate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMECUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATHCUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN))
     {
      Print("CustomSymbolCreate() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- 检查要创建的交易品种是否存在并在日志中打印结果
   bool customfalse;
   bool exist = SymbolExist(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEcustom);
   PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' exists: %s"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, (string)exist);
   
//--- 等待两秒再删除所创建的交易品种，在日志中打印结果消息
   Sleep(2000);
   ResetLastError();
   bool deleted = CustomSymbolDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
   Print(deleted ? StringFormat("Custom symbol '%s' removed"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME) : StringFormat("CustomSymbolDelete() failed. Error ",GetLastError()));
 
//--- 检查要创建的交易品种是否存在并在日志中打印结果
   exist = SymbolExist(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEcustom);
   PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' exists: %s"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, (string)exist);
   /*
   结果：
   Custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cexiststrue
   Custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cremoved
   Custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cexistsfalse
   */
  }

 

