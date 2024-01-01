DocumentationSections
CustomSymbolDelete

Supprime le symbole personnalisé ayant le nom spécifié.

bool  CustomSymbolDelete(
   const string     symbol_name          // Nom du symbole personnalisé
   );

Paramètres

symbol

[in]  Nom du symbole personnalisé. Il ne doit pas correspondre au nom d'un symbole existant.

Valeur de Retour

true — en cas de succès — false sinon. Pour obtenir des informations sur l'erreur, il faut appeler la fonction GetLastError().

Note

Le symbole personnalisé affiché dans le Market Watch ou dans un graphique ne peut pas être supprimé.

 

Exemple :

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           CustomSymbolDelete.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME     Symbol()+".C"  // nom du symbole personnalisé
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH     "Forex"        // nom du groupe dans lequel le symbole personnalisé sera créé
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN   Symbol()       // nom d'un symbole qui servira de base au symbole personnalisé à créer
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- si le symbole personnalisé n'a pas pu être créé, rapporte cette erreur dans le journal
   if(!CustomSymbolCreate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMECUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATHCUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN))
     {
      Print("CustomSymbolCreate() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- vérifie si le symbole créé existe bien et affiche le résultat dans le journal
   bool customfalse;
   bool exist = SymbolExist(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEcustom);
   PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' exists: %s"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, (string)exist);
   
//--- attends 2 secondes et supprime le symbole créé avec le message du résultat dans le journal
   Sleep(2000);
   ResetLastError();
   bool deleted = CustomSymbolDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
   Print(deleted ? StringFormat("Custom symbol '%s' removed"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME) : StringFormat("CustomSymbolDelete() failed. Error ",GetLastError()));
 
//--- vérifie si le symbole créé existe bien et affiche le résultat dans le journal
   exist = SymbolExist(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEcustom);
   PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' exists: %s"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, (string)exist);
   /*
   résultat :
   Custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cexiststrue
   Custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cremoved
   Custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cexistsfalse
   */
  }

 

Voir aussi

SymbolName, SymbolSelect, CustomSymbolCreate