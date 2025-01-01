DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıÖzel GöstergelerPlotIndexSetInteger 

PlotIndexSetInteger

Belirtilen gösterge çizgisinin belirtilen özelliğinin değerini ayarlar. Gösterge özelliği int, char, bool veya color tiplerinden biri olmalıdır. Fonksiyonun 2 çeşidi bulunmaktadır.

Özellik tanımlayıcısını gösteren çağrı.

bool  PlotIndexSetInteger(
   int  plot_index,        // çizim stili index
   int  prop_id,           // özellik tanımlayıcısı
   int  prop_value         // ayarlanacak değer
   );

Özellik tanımlayıcısını ve şekillendiricisini gösteren çağrı.

bool  PlotIndexSetInteger(
   int  plot_index,        // çizim stili index
   int  prop_id,           // özellik tanımlayıcısı
   int  prop_modifier,     // özellik şekillendiricisi
   int  prop_value         // ayarlanacak değer
   )

Parametreler

plot_index

[in] grafiksel çizim indisi

prop_id

[in] Bu değer, ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER sayımının değerlerinden biri olabilir.

prop_modifier

[in]  Belirtilen özelliğin şekillendiricisi. Sadece renk indeksi özellikleri bir değiştirici gerektirir.

prop_value

[in]  Özelliğin değeri.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı sonuç durumunda true, aksi durumda false dönüşü yapar.

Örnek: üç renkli çizgi çizen bir gösterge örneği. Renk şeması her 5 tikte bir değişir.

colorline

 

#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots   1
//---- plot ColorLine
#property indicator_label1  "ColorLine"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrRed,clrGreen,clrBlue
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  3
//--- gösterge tamponları
double         ColorLineBuffer[];
double         ColorBuffer[];
int            MA_handle;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
//--- gösterge tamponlarının eşlenmesi
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorLineBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//--- MA (Hareketli Ortalamanın) işleyicisini al
   MA_handle=iMA(Symbol(),0,10,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Renk indisini al                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int getIndexOfColor(int i)
  {
   int j=i%300;
   if(j<100) return(0);// ilk indis
   if(j<200) return(1);// ikinci indis
   return(2); // üçüncü indis
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   static int ticks=0,modified=0;
   int limit;
//--- ilk hesaplama veya çubuk sayısı değişti
   if(prev_calculated==0)
     {
      //--- MA değerlerini ColorLineBuffer gösterge tamponuna kopyala
      int copied=CopyBuffer(MA_handle,0,0,rates_total,ColorLineBuffer);
      if(copied<=0) return(0);// kopyalama başarısız - çöpe at
      //--- şimdi her çubuk için çizgi rengini ayarla
      for(int i=0;i<rates_total;i++)
         ColorBuffer[i]=getIndexOfColor(i);
     }
   else
     {
      //--- MA değerlerini ColorLineBuffer gösterge tamponuna kopyala
      int copied=CopyBuffer(MA_handle,0,0,rates_total,ColorLineBuffer);
      if(copied<=0) return(0);
 
      ticks++;// tiklerin sayılması
      if(ticks>=5)// renk şemasının değişme vakti
        {
         ticks=0; // sayacı sıfırla
         modified++; // renk değişimi sayacı
         if(modified>=3)modified=0;// sayacı sıfırla 
         ResetLastError();
         switch(modified)
           {
            case 0:// ilk renk şeması
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrRed);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrBlue);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrGreen);
               Print("Renk şeması "+modified);
               break;
            case 1:// ikinci renk şeması
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrYellow);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrPink);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrLightSlateGray);
               Print("Renk şeması "+modified);
               break;
            default:// üçüncü renk şeması
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrLightGoldenrod);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrOrchid);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrLimeGreen);
               Print("Renk şeması "+modified);
           }
        }
      else
        {
         //--- başlangıç konumunu ayarla
         limit=prev_calculated-1;
         //--- şimdi her çubuk için çizgi rengini ayarlıyoruz
         for(int i=limit;i<rates_total;i++)
            ColorBuffer[i]=getIndexOfColor(i);
        }
     }
//--- bir sonraki çağrı için prev_calculated değerine dönüş yap
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+