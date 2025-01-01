#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 2

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- plot ColorLine

#property indicator_label1 "ColorLine"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE

#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrGreen,clrBlue

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 3

//--- indicator buffers

double ColorLineBuffer[];

double ColorBuffer[];

int MA_handle;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnInit()

{

//--- indicator buffers mapping

SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorLineBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//--- get MA handle

MA_handle=iMA(Symbol(),0,10,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| get color index |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int getIndexOfColor(int i)

{

int j=i%300;

if(j<100) return(0);// first index

if(j<200) return(1);// second index

return(2); // third index

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//---

static int ticks=0,modified=0;

int limit;

//--- first calculation or number of bars was changed

if(prev_calculated==0)

{

//--- copy values of MA into indicator buffer ColorLineBuffer

int copied=CopyBuffer(MA_handle,0,0,rates_total,ColorLineBuffer);

if(copied<=0) return(0);// copying failed - throw away

//--- now set line color for every bar

for(int i=0;i<rates_total;i++)

ColorBuffer[i]=getIndexOfColor(i);

}

else

{

//--- copy values of MA into indicator buffer ColorLineBuffer

int copied=CopyBuffer(MA_handle,0,0,rates_total,ColorLineBuffer);

if(copied<=0) return(0);



ticks++;// ticks counting

if(ticks>=5)//it's time to change color scheme

{

ticks=0; // reset counter

modified++; // counter of color changes

if(modified>=3)modified=0;// reset counter

ResetLastError();

switch(modified)

{

case 0:// first color scheme

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrRed);

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrBlue);

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrGreen);

Print("Color scheme "+modified);

break;

case 1:// second color scheme

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrYellow);

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrPink);

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrLightSlateGray);

Print("Color scheme "+modified);

break;

default:// third color scheme

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrLightGoldenrod);

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrOrchid);

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrLimeGreen);

Print("Color scheme "+modified);

}

}

else

{

//--- set start position

limit=prev_calculated-1;

//--- now we set line color for every bar

for(int i=limit;i<rates_total;i++)

ColorBuffer[i]=getIndexOfColor(i);

}

}

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+