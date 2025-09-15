Валюты / XTIUSD
XTIUSD: Crude Oil vs US Dollar
63.93 USD 0.27 (0.42%)
Сектор: Товары Валюта прибыли: US Dollar
Стоимость XTIUSD за сегодня изменилась на -0.42%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 63.48 USD, а максимальная — 64.66 USD.
Следите за динамикой цен на Нефть в сыром виде (Crude) в Долларах США. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Исторический график покажет, как изменялась цена на Сырая нефть в прошлом. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.
Новости XTIUSD
- API reports Oil inventory draws – ING
- Цена на сырую нефть сегодня: цена WTI медвежья на открытии европейских торгов
- Crude Oil price today: WTI price bearish at European opening
- Прогноз по WTI: удерживает $64,00, так как бычья структура намекает на покупки на падениях
- WTI Price Forecast: Holds $64.00 as bullish setup hints at dip-buying
- WTI продолжает рост выше $64,00 на фоне более жестких мировых поставок и слабого доллара США
- Прогноз по WTI: нефть стабилизируется около $63,50 с бычьим уклоном
- WTI Price Forecast: Oil steadies near $63.50 with bullish bias
- Oil holds steady – ING
- California Resources (CRC) Soars 6.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- European stocks slip marginally; Fed meeting, economic data in focus
- Цена на сырую нефть сегодня: цена WTI бычья на открытии европейской сессии
- Crude Oil price today: WTI price bullish at European opening
- WTI поднимается выше $63 00 на фоне потенциального сбоя поставок из России
- WTI rises above $63.00 amid potential supply disruption from Russia
- Mizuho повышает CNX, понижает Talos и CVR, предпочитая газовые акции
- Oil markets may see a potentially "big" surplus ahead, HSBC says
- Robust oil demand from China – ING
- Futures mixed; Fed decision looms; U.S.-China talks - what’s moving markets
- Нефть WTI приближается к $63,00 после атак на российские заводы
- WTI Oil approaches $63.00 following attacks on Russian plants
Дневной диапазон
63.48 64.66
Годовой диапазон
54.73 80.99
- Предыдущее закрытие
- 64.20
- Open
- 64.47
- Bid
- 63.93
- Ask
- 64.23
- Low
- 63.48
- High
- 64.66
- Объем
- 5.562 K
- Дневное изменение
- -0.42%
- Месячное изменение
- 0.49%
- 6-месячное изменение
- -10.16%
- Годовое изменение
- -7.36%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
- Акт.
- 1.307 млн
- Прог.
- 1.322 млн
- Пред.
- 1.429 млн
12:30
USD
- Акт.
- 1.312 млн
- Прог.
- 1.394 млн
- Пред.
- 1.362 млн
12:30
USD
- Акт.
- -8.5%
- Прог.
- -6.4%
- Пред.
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- -1.708 млн
- Пред.
- 3.939 млн
14:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- 0.154 млн
- Пред.
- -0.365 млн
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.