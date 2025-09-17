Valute / XTIUSD
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
XTIUSD: Crude Oil vs US Dollar
62.28 USD 1.43 (2.24%)
Settore: Materie prime Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il prezzo di XTIUSD ha avuto una variazione del -2.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 62.16 USD e ad un massimo di 63.68 USD.
Segui le dinamiche di Petrolio Greggio vs Dollaro Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Petrolio Greggio sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XTIUSD News
- Azioni turche in rialzo alla chiusura; BIST 100 guadagna il 2,23%
- Opinion: How a natural-gas deal could boost energy stocks and U.S.-China relations
- Le tre streghe arrivano a Wall Street senza spaventare
- I future del TSX in lieve calo dopo la chiusura record dell’indice
- Greggio in calo, timori domanda oscurano effetto taglio tassi Fed
- WTI Oil’s reversal extends below $63.00 on concerns about demand
- I mercati azionari europei in rialzo; il taglio dei tassi Fed alimenta l’ottimismo
- Crude oil price today: WTI price bearish at European opening
- WTI Price Forecast: Negative bias persists near $63.00 pivotal support
- Asian shares to end big central bank week with gains, Nikkei hits record
- WTI edges lower below $63.50 on US economic slowdown fears
- Wall Street verso apertura positiva dopo la Fed. Tecnologici in luce
- I future del TSX in rialzo mentre i mercati valutano i tagli dei tassi di BoC e Fed
- Greggio in ribasso, trader valutano taglio tassi e timori su economia Usa
- EIA confirms large inventory draw last week – ING
- I mercati europei in rialzo dopo il taglio della Fed; attesa per la BoE
- WTI edges lower below $63.50 on concerns over oil demand
- Crude Oil price today: WTI price bearish at European opening
- WTI drifts lower to near $63.50 amid US demand concerns
- Oil prices little changed after Fed rate cut
- WTI Price Forecast: Oil consolidates between 21-day and 50-day SMAs
- Future TSX poco mossi in attesa delle decisioni sui tassi di Bank of Canada e Fed
- Greggio in calo ma tensioni geopolitiche limitano perdite
- API reports Oil inventory draws – ING
Applicazioni di Trading per XTIUSD
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (12)
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
AP Oil Navigator PRO
Allan Graham Pike
AP Oil Navigator PRO (MT5) What it is AP Oil Navigator PRO is a rules-based Expert Advisor designed specifically for energy symbols such as XTIUSD (WTI) and UKOIL (Brent). The EA looks for a directional bias using a higher-timeframe trend filter, then times entries on the working timeframe using a volatility gate and a structure break. Orders are placed with broker-safe checks and fixed risk. No martingale, no grid, and no averaging. How it trades (high level) • Bias: EMA alignment and swing st
Grid Flowcon
Mr Numsin Ketchaisri
5 (1)
MT5 Grid Flowcon: An Automated Expert Advisor (EA) for USOIL, designed to deliver consistent cash flow through efficient and systematic trading strategies. Key features include: Auto Demand & Supply Zones : Identifies and trades key supply and demand levels effortlessly. Grid Trading : Strategically places orders to capitalize on price movements within set ranges. Dynamic TP/SL with VWAP : Adjusts take profit and stop loss levels in real time using Volume Weighted Average Price. Drawdown Simula
FREE
AdvancedDualThrust
AdvancedDualThrust Introduces the policy HH: the highest price of the N-day high, and LC: the lowest price of the N-day close HC: the highest price of the N-day closing price, LL: the lowest price of the N-day low The formula for calculating the oscillation Range is range =Max(HH-LC,HC-LL). - UpLine=Open+k1 * Range; DownLine=Open-k2 * Range; Trading rules: 1, the price breaks through the upper and lower rail to open positions; 2, only trade once a day; 3, reverse break through the upper and
Nexus Commodity
Thang Chu
This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio a combination of the best long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. This EA trades XAGUSD (Silver) and XTIUSD (Crude Oil). It doesn't trade as often as other algos in the portfolio but as a great compliment for further diversification. If you need MT4 version or can't afford renting/purchasing contact me for alternative solution. Join Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio - a combination of
TurtleLongTerm
Single-Product Turtle Strategy (Medium-to-Long Term Version 1.02) Recommended Timeframe: H4 Recommended Instruments: GBPUSD | GBPJPY | USDJPY | XAUUSD | XTIUSD | CADJPY | GBPCAD | USTEC | BTCUSD | HK50 | DE40 | JP225 Strategy Overview Entry: Breakout of the long-period Donchian Channel (default: 55 periods). Position Sizing: Percentage-based stop loss to determine position size (default: 1% risk per trade). Exit: Reverse breakout of the short-period Donchian Channel (default: 10 periods).
BollingerTrend
-Strategy description: Breakthrough system based on Bolling channel -System elements :1, based on the closing price calculation of the Bolling channel; 2, based on the closing price calculation of the approach filter; 3, adaptive exit average -Admission conditions :1, meet the filter conditions, and the price of the broken Bollinger channel on the track, open multiple single ;2, meet the filter conditions, and the price of the broken Bollinger channel under the track, open short orders -Exit
Intervallo Giornaliero
62.16 63.68
Intervallo Annuale
54.73 80.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 63.71
- Apertura
- 63.63
- Bid
- 62.28
- Ask
- 62.58
- Minimo
- 62.16
- Massimo
- 63.68
- Volume
- 12.273 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.11%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -12.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- -9.75%
21 settembre, domenica