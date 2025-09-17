FiyatlarBölümler
XTIUSD: Crude Oil vs US Dollar

62.28 USD 1.43 (2.24%)
Sektör: Emtialar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

XTIUSD fiyatı bugün -2.24% değişti. Gün boyunca, Düşük fiyatı olarak 62.16 USD ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 63.68 USD aralığında işlem gördü.

Ham petrol vs ABD doları hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, Ham petrol fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak fiyat trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

XTIUSD için alım-satım uygulamaları

Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
AP Oil Navigator PRO
Allan Graham Pike
Uzman Danışmanlar
AP Oil Navigator PRO (MT5) What it is AP Oil Navigator PRO is a rules-based Expert Advisor designed specifically for energy symbols such as XTIUSD (WTI) and UKOIL (Brent). The EA looks for a directional bias using a higher-timeframe trend filter, then times entries on the working timeframe using a volatility gate and a structure break. Orders are placed with broker-safe checks and fixed risk. No martingale, no grid, and no averaging. How it trades (high level) • Bias: EMA alignment and swing st
Grid Flowcon
Mr Numsin Ketchaisri
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT5 Grid Flowcon: An Automated Expert Advisor (EA) for USOIL, designed to deliver consistent cash flow through efficient and systematic trading strategies. Key features include: Auto Demand & Supply Zones : Identifies and trades key supply and demand levels effortlessly. Grid Trading : Strategically places orders to capitalize on price movements within set ranges. Dynamic TP/SL with VWAP : Adjusts take profit and stop loss levels in real time using Volume Weighted Average Price. Drawdown Simula
FREE
AdvancedDualThrust
Yan Xiong Xue
Uzman Danışmanlar
AdvancedDualThrust Introduces the policy HH: the highest price of the N-day high, and LC: the lowest price of the N-day close HC: the highest price of the N-day closing price, LL: the lowest price of the N-day low The formula for calculating the oscillation Range is range =Max(HH-LC,HC-LL). - UpLine=Open+k1 * Range; DownLine=Open-k2 * Range; Trading rules: 1, the price breaks through the upper and lower rail to open positions; 2, only trade once a day; 3, reverse break through the upper and
Nexus Commodity
Thang Chu
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio a combination of the best long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. This EA trades XAGUSD (Silver) and XTIUSD (Crude Oil). It doesn't trade as often as other algos in the portfolio but as a great compliment for further diversification. If you need MT4 version or can't afford renting/purchasing contact me for alternative solution. Join  Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of
TurtleLongTerm
Yan Xiong Xue
Uzman Danışmanlar
Single-Product Turtle Strategy (Medium-to-Long Term Version 1.02) Recommended Timeframe: H4 Recommended Instruments: GBPUSD | GBPJPY | USDJPY | XAUUSD | XTIUSD | CADJPY | GBPCAD | USTEC | BTCUSD | HK50 | DE40 | JP225 Strategy Overview Entry: Breakout of the long-period Donchian Channel (default: 55 periods). Position Sizing: Percentage-based stop loss to determine position size (default: 1% risk per trade). Exit: Reverse breakout of the short-period Donchian Channel (default: 10 periods).
BollingerTrend
Yan Xiong Xue
Uzman Danışmanlar
-Strategy description: Breakthrough system based on Bolling channel -System elements :1, based on the closing price calculation of the Bolling channel; 2, based on the closing price calculation of the approach filter; 3, adaptive exit average -Admission conditions :1, meet the filter conditions, and the price of the broken Bollinger channel on the track, open multiple single ;2, meet the filter conditions, and the price of the broken Bollinger channel under the track, open short orders -Exit
Günlük aralık
62.16 63.68
Yıllık aralık
54.73 80.99
Önceki kapanış
63.71
Açılış
63.63
Satış
62.28
Alış
62.58
Düşük
62.16
Yüksek
63.68
Hacim
12.273 K
Günlük değişim
-2.24%
Aylık değişim
-2.11%
6 aylık değişim
-12.48%
Yıllık değişim
-9.75%
