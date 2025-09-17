Dövizler / XTIUSD
XTIUSD: Crude Oil vs US Dollar
62.28 USD 1.43 (2.24%)
Sektör: Emtialar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
XTIUSD fiyatı bugün -2.24% değişti. Gün boyunca, Düşük fiyatı olarak 62.16 USD ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 63.68 USD aralığında işlem gördü.
Ham petrol vs ABD doları hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, Ham petrol fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak fiyat trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
XTIUSD haberleri
- Opinion: How a natural-gas deal could boost energy stocks and U.S.-China relations
- WTI Oil’s reversal extends below $63.00 on concerns about demand
- Avrupa borsaları yükselişte; Fed’in faiz indirimi iyimserlik yarattı
- Crude oil price today: WTI price bearish at European opening
- WTI Price Forecast: Negative bias persists near $63.00 pivotal support
- Asian shares to end big central bank week with gains, Nikkei hits record
- WTI edges lower below $63.50 on US economic slowdown fears
- EIA confirms large inventory draw last week – ING
- Avrupa borsaları Fed faiz indirimi sonrası yükseldi; İngiltere Merkez Bankası toplantısı bekleniyor
- WTI edges lower below $63.50 on concerns over oil demand
- Crude Oil price today: WTI price bearish at European opening
- WTI drifts lower to near $63.50 amid US demand concerns
- Oil prices little changed after Fed rate cut
- WTI Price Forecast: Oil consolidates between 21-day and 50-day SMAs
- API reports Oil inventory draws – ING
- Crude Oil price today: WTI price bearish at European opening
- WTI Price Forecast: Holds $64.00 as bullish setup hints at dip-buying
XTIUSD için alım-satım uygulamaları
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (12)
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
AP Oil Navigator PRO
Allan Graham Pike
AP Oil Navigator PRO (MT5) What it is AP Oil Navigator PRO is a rules-based Expert Advisor designed specifically for energy symbols such as XTIUSD (WTI) and UKOIL (Brent). The EA looks for a directional bias using a higher-timeframe trend filter, then times entries on the working timeframe using a volatility gate and a structure break. Orders are placed with broker-safe checks and fixed risk. No martingale, no grid, and no averaging. How it trades (high level) • Bias: EMA alignment and swing st
Grid Flowcon
Mr Numsin Ketchaisri
5 (1)
MT5 Grid Flowcon: An Automated Expert Advisor (EA) for USOIL, designed to deliver consistent cash flow through efficient and systematic trading strategies. Key features include: Auto Demand & Supply Zones : Identifies and trades key supply and demand levels effortlessly. Grid Trading : Strategically places orders to capitalize on price movements within set ranges. Dynamic TP/SL with VWAP : Adjusts take profit and stop loss levels in real time using Volume Weighted Average Price. Drawdown Simula
FREE
AdvancedDualThrust
AdvancedDualThrust Introduces the policy HH: the highest price of the N-day high, and LC: the lowest price of the N-day close HC: the highest price of the N-day closing price, LL: the lowest price of the N-day low The formula for calculating the oscillation Range is range =Max(HH-LC,HC-LL). - UpLine=Open+k1 * Range; DownLine=Open-k2 * Range; Trading rules: 1, the price breaks through the upper and lower rail to open positions; 2, only trade once a day; 3, reverse break through the upper and
Nexus Commodity
Thang Chu
This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio a combination of the best long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. This EA trades XAGUSD (Silver) and XTIUSD (Crude Oil). It doesn't trade as often as other algos in the portfolio but as a great compliment for further diversification. If you need MT4 version or can't afford renting/purchasing contact me for alternative solution. Join Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio - a combination of
TurtleLongTerm
Single-Product Turtle Strategy (Medium-to-Long Term Version 1.02) Recommended Timeframe: H4 Recommended Instruments: GBPUSD | GBPJPY | USDJPY | XAUUSD | XTIUSD | CADJPY | GBPCAD | USTEC | BTCUSD | HK50 | DE40 | JP225 Strategy Overview Entry: Breakout of the long-period Donchian Channel (default: 55 periods). Position Sizing: Percentage-based stop loss to determine position size (default: 1% risk per trade). Exit: Reverse breakout of the short-period Donchian Channel (default: 10 periods).
BollingerTrend
-Strategy description: Breakthrough system based on Bolling channel -System elements :1, based on the closing price calculation of the Bolling channel; 2, based on the closing price calculation of the approach filter; 3, adaptive exit average -Admission conditions :1, meet the filter conditions, and the price of the broken Bollinger channel on the track, open multiple single ;2, meet the filter conditions, and the price of the broken Bollinger channel under the track, open short orders -Exit
Günlük aralık
62.16 63.68
Yıllık aralık
54.73 80.99
- Önceki kapanış
- 63.71
- Açılış
- 63.63
- Satış
- 62.28
- Alış
- 62.58
- Düşük
- 62.16
- Yüksek
- 63.68
- Hacim
- 12.273 K
- Günlük değişim
- -2.24%
- Aylık değişim
- -2.11%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -12.48%
- Yıllık değişim
- -9.75%
21 Eylül, Pazar