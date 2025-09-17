통화 / XTIUSD
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
XTIUSD: Crude Oil vs US Dollar
62.28 USD 1.43 (2.24%)
부문: 원자재 수익 통화: US Dollar
XTIUSD 가격이 당일 -2.24%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 저가 62.16 USD와 고가 63.68 USD로 거래되었습니다
크루드 오일 vs 미국 달러 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 크루드 오일 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 가격의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XTIUSD News
- Opinion: How a natural-gas deal could boost energy stocks and U.S.-China relations
- WTI Oil’s reversal extends below $63.00 on concerns about demand
- Crude oil price today: WTI price bearish at European opening
- WTI Price Forecast: Negative bias persists near $63.00 pivotal support
- Asian shares to end big central bank week with gains, Nikkei hits record
- WTI edges lower below $63.50 on US economic slowdown fears
- EIA confirms large inventory draw last week – ING
- WTI edges lower below $63.50 on concerns over oil demand
- Crude Oil price today: WTI price bearish at European opening
- WTI drifts lower to near $63.50 amid US demand concerns
- Oil prices little changed after Fed rate cut
- WTI Price Forecast: Oil consolidates between 21-day and 50-day SMAs
- API reports Oil inventory draws – ING
- Crude Oil price today: WTI price bearish at European opening
- WTI Price Forecast: Holds $64.00 as bullish setup hints at dip-buying
XTIUSD을 위한 트레이딩 애플리케이션
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
퀀텀 바론 EA 석유를 검은 금이라고 부르는 데는 이유가 있습니다. 이제 Quantum Baron EA를 사용하면 비교할 수 없는 정밀성과 자신감으로 석유를 활용할 수 있습니다. M30 차트에서 XTIUSD(원유)의 고옥탄 세계를 지배하도록 설계된 Quantum Baron은 엘리트 수준의 정확도로 레벨업하고 거래할 수 있는 궁극적인 무기입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된 가격 . 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 4,999달러입니다. 퀀텀 바론 채널: 여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Baron MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (12)
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
AP Oil Navigator PRO
Allan Graham Pike
AP Oil Navigator PRO (MT5) What it is AP Oil Navigator PRO is a rules-based Expert Advisor designed specifically for energy symbols such as XTIUSD (WTI) and UKOIL (Brent). The EA looks for a directional bias using a higher-timeframe trend filter, then times entries on the working timeframe using a volatility gate and a structure break. Orders are placed with broker-safe checks and fixed risk. No martingale, no grid, and no averaging. How it trades (high level) • Bias: EMA alignment and swing st
Grid Flowcon
Mr Numsin Ketchaisri
5 (1)
MT5 Grid Flowcon: An Automated Expert Advisor (EA) for USOIL, designed to deliver consistent cash flow through efficient and systematic trading strategies. Key features include: Auto Demand & Supply Zones : Identifies and trades key supply and demand levels effortlessly. Grid Trading : Strategically places orders to capitalize on price movements within set ranges. Dynamic TP/SL with VWAP : Adjusts take profit and stop loss levels in real time using Volume Weighted Average Price. Drawdown Simula
FREE
AdvancedDualThrust
AdvancedDualThrust Introduces the policy HH: the highest price of the N-day high, and LC: the lowest price of the N-day close HC: the highest price of the N-day closing price, LL: the lowest price of the N-day low The formula for calculating the oscillation Range is range =Max(HH-LC,HC-LL). - UpLine=Open+k1 * Range; DownLine=Open-k2 * Range; Trading rules: 1, the price breaks through the upper and lower rail to open positions; 2, only trade once a day; 3, reverse break through the upper and
Nexus Commodity
Thang Chu
This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio a combination of the best long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. This EA trades XAGUSD (Silver) and XTIUSD (Crude Oil). It doesn't trade as often as other algos in the portfolio but as a great compliment for further diversification. If you need MT4 version or can't afford renting/purchasing contact me for alternative solution. Join Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio - a combination of
TurtleLongTerm
Single-Product Turtle Strategy (Medium-to-Long Term Version 1.02) Recommended Timeframe: H4 Recommended Instruments: GBPUSD | GBPJPY | USDJPY | XAUUSD | XTIUSD | CADJPY | GBPCAD | USTEC | BTCUSD | HK50 | DE40 | JP225 Strategy Overview Entry: Breakout of the long-period Donchian Channel (default: 55 periods). Position Sizing: Percentage-based stop loss to determine position size (default: 1% risk per trade). Exit: Reverse breakout of the short-period Donchian Channel (default: 10 periods).
BollingerTrend
-Strategy description: Breakthrough system based on Bolling channel -System elements :1, based on the closing price calculation of the Bolling channel; 2, based on the closing price calculation of the approach filter; 3, adaptive exit average -Admission conditions :1, meet the filter conditions, and the price of the broken Bollinger channel on the track, open multiple single ;2, meet the filter conditions, and the price of the broken Bollinger channel under the track, open short orders -Exit
일일 변동 비율
62.16 63.68
년간 변동
54.73 80.99
- 이전 종가
- 63.71
- 시가
- 63.63
- Bid
- 62.28
- Ask
- 62.58
- 저가
- 62.16
- 고가
- 63.68
- 볼륨
- 12.273 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.24%
- 월 변동
- -2.11%
- 6개월 변동
- -12.48%
- 년간 변동율
- -9.75%
20 9월, 토요일