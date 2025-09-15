货币 / XTIUSD
XTIUSD: Crude Oil vs US Dollar
63.56 USD 0.64 (1.00%)
版块: 大宗商品 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日XTIUSD价格已更改-1.00%。当日，以低点63.34 USD和高点64.66 USD进行交易。
关注原油vs美元动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去原油价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能够提供最佳的性能。
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
MT5 Grid Flowcon: An Automated Expert Advisor (EA) for USOIL, designed to deliver consistent cash flow through efficient and systematic trading strategies. Key features include: Auto Demand & Supply Zones : Identifies and trades key supply and demand levels effortlessly. Grid Trading : Strategically places orders to capitalize on price movements within set ranges. Dynamic TP/SL with VWAP : Adjusts take profit and stop loss levels in real time using Volume Weighted Average Price. Drawdown Simula
AdvancedDualThrust
This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio a combination of the best long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. This EA trades XAGUSD (Silver) and XTIUSD (Crude Oil). It doesn't trade as often as other algos in the portfolio but as a great compliment for further diversification.
单品种海龟策略(中长期版1.02) 建议周期：H4 建议品种：GBPUSD|GBPJPY|USDJPY|XAUUSD|XTIUSD|CADJPY|GBPCAD|USTEC|BTCUSD|HK50|DE40|JP225 策略简介： 1，长周期唐奇安通道突破进场（默认55） 2，百分比止损倒推仓位开仓（默认1%） 3，出场：短周期唐奇安通道反向突破（默认10） 4，初始止损：2倍ATR 5，跟踪止损：高低点回撤N倍ATR（默认0.5，可关闭） 6，跟踪止损触发：盈利N倍ATR后开启跟踪止损 7，均线过滤，均线金叉只做多，死叉只做空（可关闭） - 无加仓功能 - 图表可选择显示交易所需技术指标 默认参数非最优参数，实盘交易请自行优化调整，参数和回测仅作参考 演示视频链接： https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1CN9nYBE2a/?spm_id_from=333.1387.list.card_archive.click&vd_source=6cd1979b7d460e26d2386e3a515d5ea7
策略说明:基于布林通道的突破系统 系统要素:1、基于收盘价计算而来的布林通道 2、基于收盘价计算而来的进场过滤器 3、自适应出场均线 入场条件:1、满足过滤条件，并且价格上破布林通道上轨，开多单 2、满足过滤条件，并且价格下破布林通道下轨,开空单 出场条件:1、持有多单时，自适应出场均线低于布林通道上轨，并且价格下破自适应出场均线，平多单 2、持有空单时，自适应出场均线高于布林通道下轨，并且价格上破自适应出场均线，平空单 建议加载至GBPUSD图表窗口 ，D1周期 推荐品种：GBPUSD,GBPJPY,USDJPY,XAUUSD,XTIUSD,USTEC 根据波动和品种规格自动调整下单手数 ATR跟踪止损，进场后计算高低点，回撤N倍ATR止损离场 进场后自适应均线开始计算，每波动一根蜡烛图减少一个单位，直到最小值停止计算
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
63.34 64.66
54.73 80.99
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值