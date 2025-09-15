Moedas / XTIUSD
XTIUSD: Crude Oil vs US Dollar
63.71 USD 0.15 (0.24%)
Setor: Commodities Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do XTIUSD para hoje mudou para 0.24%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 63.00 %ProfitCurrency% por %ContractSize% unidades e o mais alto foi 64.48 %ProfitCurrency%.
Fique atualizado sobre a dinâmica de preços de Petróleo bruto em dólares americanos. Cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente às mudanças do mercado. Gráficos históricos mostram como o preço de Óleo bruto mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Aplicativos de negociação para XTIUSD
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Barão Quântico EA Há uma razão para o petróleo ser chamado de ouro negro — e agora, com o Quantum Baron EA, você pode explorá-lo com precisão e confiança incomparáveis. Projetado para dominar o mundo de alta octanagem do XTIUSD (petróleo bruto) no gráfico M30, o Quantum Baron é sua arma definitiva para subir de nível e negociar com precisão de elite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Com desconto
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (12)
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
Grid Flowcon
Mr Numsin Ketchaisri
5 (1)
MT5 Grid Flowcon: An Automated Expert Advisor (EA) for USOIL, designed to deliver consistent cash flow through efficient and systematic trading strategies. Key features include: Auto Demand & Supply Zones : Identifies and trades key supply and demand levels effortlessly. Grid Trading : Strategically places orders to capitalize on price movements within set ranges. Dynamic TP/SL with VWAP : Adjusts take profit and stop loss levels in real time using Volume Weighted Average Price. Drawdown Simula
FREE
AdvancedDualThrust
AdvancedDualThrust Introduces the policy HH: the highest price of the N-day high, and LC: the lowest price of the N-day close HC: the highest price of the N-day closing price, LL: the lowest price of the N-day low The formula for calculating the oscillation Range is range =Max(HH-LC,HC-LL). - UpLine=Open+k1 * Range; DownLine=Open-k2 * Range; Trading rules: 1, the price breaks through the upper and lower rail to open positions; 2, only trade once a day; 3, reverse break through the upper and
Nexus Commodity
Thang Chu
This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio a combination of the best long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. This EA trades XAGUSD (Silver) and XTIUSD (Crude Oil). It doesn't trade as often as other algos in the portfolio but as a great compliment for further diversification. If you need MT4 version or can't afford renting/purchasing contact me for alternative solution. Join Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio - a combination of
TurtleLongTerm
Single-Product Turtle Strategy (Medium-to-Long Term Version 1.02) Recommended Timeframe: H4 Recommended Instruments: GBPUSD | GBPJPY | USDJPY | XAUUSD | XTIUSD | CADJPY | GBPCAD | USTEC | BTCUSD | HK50 | DE40 | JP225 Strategy Overview Entry: Breakout of the long-period Donchian Channel (default: 55 periods). Position Sizing: Percentage-based stop loss to determine position size (default: 1% risk per trade). Exit: Reverse breakout of the short-period Donchian Channel (default: 10 periods).
BollingerTrend
-Strategy description: Breakthrough system based on Bolling channel -System elements :1, based on the closing price calculation of the Bolling channel; 2, based on the closing price calculation of the approach filter; 3, adaptive exit average -Admission conditions :1, meet the filter conditions, and the price of the broken Bollinger channel on the track, open multiple single ;2, meet the filter conditions, and the price of the broken Bollinger channel under the track, open short orders -Exit
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
Faixa diária
63.00 64.48
Faixa anual
54.73 80.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 63.56
- Open
- 63.95
- Bid
- 63.71
- Ask
- 64.01
- Low
- 63.00
- High
- 64.48
- Volume
- 13.665 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.24%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.14%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -10.47%
- Mudança anual
- -7.68%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh