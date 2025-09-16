通貨 / XTIUSD
XTIUSD: Crude Oil vs US Dollar
62.67 USD 1.04 (1.63%)
セクター: コモディティ 利益通貨: US Dollar
XTIUSDの価格は、本日-1.63%変化しました。日中は、62.64USDの安値と63.68USDの高値で取引されました。
原油vs米ドルダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、原油価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
XTIUSD News
- Crude oil price today: WTI price bearish at European opening
- WTI Price Forecast: Negative bias persists near $63.00 pivotal support
- Asian shares to end big central bank week with gains, Nikkei hits record
- WTI edges lower below $63.50 on US economic slowdown fears
- EIA confirms large inventory draw last week – ING
- WTI edges lower below $63.50 on concerns over oil demand
- Crude Oil price today: WTI price bearish at European opening
- WTI drifts lower to near $63.50 amid US demand concerns
- Oil prices little changed after Fed rate cut
- WTI Price Forecast: Oil consolidates between 21-day and 50-day SMAs
- API reports Oil inventory draws – ING
- Crude Oil price today: WTI price bearish at European opening
- WTI Price Forecast: Holds $64.00 as bullish setup hints at dip-buying
- WTI Price Forecast: Oil steadies near $63.50 with bullish bias
1日のレンジ
62.64 63.68
1年のレンジ
54.73 80.99
- 以前の終値
- 63.71
- 始値
- 63.63
- 買値
- 62.67
- 買値
- 62.97
- 安値
- 62.64
- 高値
- 63.68
- 出来高
- 4.359 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.63%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.49%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -11.93%
- 1年の変化
- -9.19%
