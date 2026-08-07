Smart TradePanel Manager MT5

Smart TradePanel Manager MT5 is a free visual trade panel for MetaTrader 5. It lets you place market and pending orders in one click, with automatic risk-based lot sizing, up to four take-profit levels, break-even automation, and a built-in PropFirm drawdown guard that protects your whole account in real time.

Everything is controlled from a clean on-chart panel and a set of draggable price lines — no manual lot math, no guesswork.

Trade

Place orders in one click, straight from the chart:

  • Open market and pending orders (Limit / Stop) with automatic risk-based lot sizing.
  • Drag the Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit lines directly on the chart to set your levels.
  • The panel decides the order type for you (Buy/Sell, Limit/Stop) from the mode you choose and where the Entry line sits versus price — the resolved order is always shown next to the line before you commit.
  • Split your position across up to 4 take-profit levels, each with its own close volume %.
  • The lot size and money at risk are shown live next to the Stop Loss, and the reward-to-risk of each target next to the TP lines.

Adaptive default levels

  • Default Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit distances are calculated automatically from recent H1 volatility (the high–low range of the last 10 H1 candles), so they fit the instrument and current conditions instead of using fixed points.
  • One click on Reset brings all lines back to fresh default levels.

Risk-based lot sizing

  • Set your risk as a percentage of balance or as a fixed amount in your account currency.
  • The panel calculates the exact lot so that a stop-out equals your chosen risk.
  • Lot is capped to available margin to avoid "not enough money" errors.

Break-even automation

  • With Break-Even on, the Stop Loss is automatically moved to the entry price once the trade reaches 1R, locking the position risk-free.

Coherent order sides

  • When the trade direction changes (buy to sell or the opposite), the Stop Loss and Take Profit lines automatically flip to the correct side of the entry, so your setup always stays valid.

PropFirm Risk Guard (account-wide)

Built for funded and challenge accounts:

  • Live daily and total drawdown monitoring, shown as progress bars that turn orange then red as you approach your limit.
  • Daily drawdown is measured from your start-of-day balance; total drawdown from your initial balance.
  • Both are calculated on account equity, so they include open trades on every symbol, not just the current chart.
  • Any order that would breach your daily or total limit is blocked before it is sent.
  • Turn the guard on or off with one click; set your limits in the inputs (default 5% daily, 10% total).

One-click closing

  • Close Symbol closes all positions and deletes all pending orders on the current chart symbol.
  • Close All closes all positions and deletes all pending orders across the whole account, regardless of symbol.

Modern, readable interface

  • Clean rounded panel with a gold-accented theme.
  • On-chart labels show the resolved order type, lot size, risk in currency, and reward-to-risk per target — always visible, whatever your chart scroll setting.
  • Enable or disable take-profit levels directly on the panel (at least one TP always stays active).

How to use

  1. Attach Smart Trade Manager to the chart of the symbol you want to trade.
  2. Set your Risk Mode and Risk Value.
  3. Pick the Mode (Market, Limit or Stop) and drag the Entry line to your level.
  4. Check the resolved order type and the lot / risk shown on the chart.
  5. Click Place.

Smart Trade Manager is completely free. If it helps your trading, a rating or a review is genuinely appreciated — it helps other traders find the tool.

Works on any symbol and timeframe. Defaults are tuned for H1; the volatility factors and drawdown limits are adjustable in the inputs.

Tags: Trade Manager, Trading Panel, Trade Assistant, Risk Management, PropFirm, Prop Firm, Drawdown, Lot Size Calculator, Break Even, Partial Close, Take Profit, Manual Trading, XAUUSD, Gold, Position Management

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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
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Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% !    Всего $30 вместо $50 за бессрочную версию!   Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22/08 HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! полное описание    ::    demo-версия    ::   60-sec-video-description Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для
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4.95 (132)
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Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Daniel Stein
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Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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5 (3)
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Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
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Shi Jie He
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Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
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5 (7)
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Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
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Trinh Dat
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
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Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
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