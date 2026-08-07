Smart TradePanel Manager MT5 is a free visual trade panel for MetaTrader 5. It lets you place market and pending orders in one click, with automatic risk-based lot sizing, up to four take-profit levels, break-even automation, and a built-in PropFirm drawdown guard that protects your whole account in real time.

Everything is controlled from a clean on-chart panel and a set of draggable price lines — no manual lot math, no guesswork.

Trade

Place orders in one click, straight from the chart:

Open market and pending orders (Limit / Stop) with automatic risk-based lot sizing.

Drag the Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit lines directly on the chart to set your levels.

The panel decides the order type for you (Buy/Sell, Limit/Stop) from the mode you choose and where the Entry line sits versus price — the resolved order is always shown next to the line before you commit.

Split your position across up to 4 take-profit levels, each with its own close volume %.

The lot size and money at risk are shown live next to the Stop Loss, and the reward-to-risk of each target next to the TP lines.

Adaptive default levels

Default Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit distances are calculated automatically from recent H1 volatility (the high–low range of the last 10 H1 candles), so they fit the instrument and current conditions instead of using fixed points.

One click on Reset brings all lines back to fresh default levels.

Risk-based lot sizing

Set your risk as a percentage of balance or as a fixed amount in your account currency.

The panel calculates the exact lot so that a stop-out equals your chosen risk.

Lot is capped to available margin to avoid "not enough money" errors.

Break-even automation

With Break-Even on, the Stop Loss is automatically moved to the entry price once the trade reaches 1R, locking the position risk-free.

Coherent order sides

When the trade direction changes (buy to sell or the opposite), the Stop Loss and Take Profit lines automatically flip to the correct side of the entry, so your setup always stays valid.

PropFirm Risk Guard (account-wide)

Built for funded and challenge accounts:

Live daily and total drawdown monitoring, shown as progress bars that turn orange then red as you approach your limit.

Daily drawdown is measured from your start-of-day balance; total drawdown from your initial balance.

Both are calculated on account equity, so they include open trades on every symbol, not just the current chart.

symbol, not just the current chart. Any order that would breach your daily or total limit is blocked before it is sent.

before it is sent. Turn the guard on or off with one click; set your limits in the inputs (default 5% daily, 10% total).

One-click closing

Close Symbol closes all positions and deletes all pending orders on the current chart symbol.

closes all positions and deletes all pending orders on the current chart symbol. Close All closes all positions and deletes all pending orders across the whole account, regardless of symbol.

Modern, readable interface

Clean rounded panel with a gold-accented theme.

On-chart labels show the resolved order type, lot size, risk in currency, and reward-to-risk per target — always visible, whatever your chart scroll setting.

Enable or disable take-profit levels directly on the panel (at least one TP always stays active).

How to use

Attach Smart Trade Manager to the chart of the symbol you want to trade. Set your Risk Mode and Risk Value. Pick the Mode (Market, Limit or Stop) and drag the Entry line to your level. Check the resolved order type and the lot / risk shown on the chart. Click Place.

Smart Trade Manager is completely free. If it helps your trading, a rating or a review is genuinely appreciated — it helps other traders find the tool.

Works on any symbol and timeframe. Defaults are tuned for H1; the volatility factors and drawdown limits are adjustable in the inputs.

Tags: Trade Manager, Trading Panel, Trade Assistant, Risk Management, PropFirm, Prop Firm, Drawdown, Lot Size Calculator, Break Even, Partial Close, Take Profit, Manual Trading, XAUUSD, Gold, Position Management