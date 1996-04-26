Premium Signal Toolkit for MT4

# Premium Signal Toolkit — All-in-One Trend, Signal and Reversal System

**Ten proven analysis engines on one chart, condensed into one arrow and one line you can actually trade.**

Most "all-in-one" indicators fail for the same reason: they draw everything at once and leave you staring at a wall of colour. Premium Signal Toolkit runs ten independent engines in the background, but shows you only what you asked for — and reports the state of everything else in a compact panel in the corner of your chart.

The result is a chart you can read in two seconds: **is the trend up or down, has a signal just fired, and does the rest of the toolkit agree?**

---

## What is inside

| # | Engine | What it answers |
|---|--------|-----------------|
| 1 | **Supertrend Signal Engine** | The main Buy/Sell arrow — an adaptive ATR Supertrend flip, filtered by a fast SMA so it never fires against the immediate momentum |
| 2 | **Range Filter** | The main trend line. A Type-2 range filter built on Average Change, not on raw price — it stays flat through noise and only steps when real range is consumed |
| 3 | **Smart Trail** | A Wilder-ATR trailing stop with a 78.6 Fibonacci anchor. Your ready-made stop-loss and trailing level |
| 4 | **SuperIchi** | An adaptive Ichimoku: Tenkan, Kijun and a Kumo cloud built from volatility bands instead of fixed midpoints |
| 5 | **TBO (Trend Breakout)** | Early EMA-cross entries, with an optional RSI gate |
| 6 | **TP Points** | Exhaustion detector. Marks the bar where a run finally over-extends — where to take profit, not where to enter |
| 7 | **Trend Tracker** | Heikin-Ashi market bias from a double-smoothed EMA body. The slow, "big picture" filter |
| 8 | **Reversal Cloud** | Adaptive KAMA bands. When price reaches a rail it is statistically stretched |
| 9 | **Reversal Signals** | RSI exiting overbought/oversold — an early warning that a swing is turning |
| 10 | **Support & Resistance** | Auto pivot levels, scored by how many times price has respected them |
| + | **State Panel** | All ten engines, current state, one glance |
| + | **PSAR & MACD candle colouring** | Optional classics, off by default |

---

## Key features

- **Clean by design.** Every module has its own on/off switch. Turn on what you use, ignore the rest — the panel still reports all of them.
- **Nothing is hidden.** No black-box "AI". Every calculation is a published, well-understood formula. Every parameter is exposed.
- **No repainting on closed bars.** All maths is strictly causal — no future data, no lookahead. A signal printed on a closed bar stays exactly where it printed, forever.
- **Full alert suite.** Alert popup, mobile push, e-mail and Telegram (MT5). One message per signal per bar — no spam.
- **Choose your alert timing.** Instant on the forming bar, or `Alert only after the signal bar closes` for confirmed-only trading.
- **Works on every symbol and timeframe.** Forex, metals, indices, crypto, stocks. All calculations are volatility-relative, so nothing needs re-tuning per instrument.
- **Light on resources.** Fully incremental — only new bars are recalculated. Runs comfortably with several instances on one terminal.
- **MT4 and MT5.** Identical maths in both versions.

---

## How to trade / read signals with it

### Reading what you see

| On the chart | Engine | What it means |
|---|---|---|
| **Large green ▲ below a bar** | Supertrend | **Primary Buy signal.** Trend flipped up and the close confirmed above the fast average |
| **Large red ▼ above a bar** | Supertrend | **Primary Sell signal.** Trend flipped down and the close confirmed below the fast average |
| **Thick green line under price** | Range Filter | Trend is up — buy the dips, ignore sell signals |
| **Thick red line above price** | Range Filter | Trend is down — sell the rallies, ignore buy signals |
| **Grey / flat line** | Range Filter | No trend. Range conditions — stand aside |
| **Blue dotted line below price** | Smart Trail | You are in a long regime. This is your stop level |
| **Red dotted line above price** | Smart Trail | You are in a short regime. This is your stop level |
| **Small green ▲ / magenta ▼** | TBO | Early entry, ahead of the main arrow. Faster but less reliable — needs trend agreement |
| **Blue ✗ *below* a bar** | TP Points | **Downside exhaustion.** Sellers over-extended into a new low. Cover shorts / possible bottom |
| **Blue ✗ *above* a bar** | TP Points | **Upside exhaustion.** Buyers over-extended into a new high. Take profit on longs / possible top |
| **"Reversal Up" / "Reversal Down" text** | Reversal Signals | RSI has just left oversold / overbought. A *warning*, not an entry |
| **Faint dotted rails far from price** | Reversal Cloud | Statistical extremes. Price touching a rail is stretched and prone to snap back |
| **Blue & orange lines + cloud** | SuperIchi | Tenkan above Kijun = bullish structure. Cloud = dynamic support/resistance zone |
| **Horizontal dotted levels** | S/R | Auto levels. Green = price is above it (support), red = price is below it (resistance) |

### Long playbook

1. **Context** — Range Filter line is **green** (panel: `Range Filter: Up`).
2. **Trigger** — a **large green ▲** prints. For an earlier, more aggressive entry, use the **small green ▲** (TBO) — but only while the Range Filter is already green.
3. **Confirm on the panel** — you want at least two of: `Smart Trail: Long`, `SuperIchi: Bullish`, `Momentum: Bull rising`. Three out of three is an A-grade setup.
4. **Stop loss** — just below the **blue dotted Smart Trail** line, or below the nearest green S/R level, whichever gives you a stop you can live with.
5. **Targets** — the first red S/R level above price, then the upper dotted reversal rail.
6. **Exit** — whichever comes first: a **blue ✗ above a bar** (upside exhaustion), the Range Filter turning red, or the Smart Trail being hit.
7. **Manage** — trail your stop along the Smart Trail line as it steps up. It never steps down while the long regime holds.

### Short playbook

1. **Context** — Range Filter line is **red** (panel: `Range Filter: Down`).
2. **Trigger** — a **large red ▼** prints (or the small magenta ▼ for early entry, with the Range Filter already red).
3. **Confirm on the panel**  `Smart Trail: Short`, `SuperIchi: Bearish`, `Momentum: Bear falling`.
4. **Stop loss** — just above the **red dotted Smart Trail** line, or above the nearest red S/R level.
5. **Targets** — the first green S/R level below price, then the lower dotted reversal rail.
6. **Exit** — a **blue ✗ below a bar** (downside exhaustion), the Range Filter turning green, or the Smart Trail being hit.
7. **Manage** — trail down along the Smart Trail line.

### Signals to skip

Discipline here is what separates a profitable session from a frustrating one.

-  **Any arrow against the Range Filter colour.** A green ▲ while the line is red is a counter-trend bounce, not a trend entry.
-  **Any arrow while the Range Filter is flat/grey.** This is the chop filter doing its job. Wait.
-  **A buy arrow printing at or above the upper dotted rail** (and a sell arrow at or below the lower rail). You would be entering exactly where the move is most stretched. Wait for a pullback towards the Range Filter line.
-  **TBO signals when Smart Trail and Range Filter disagree.** TBO is the fastest and noisiest engine — it needs the slow engines behind it.
-  **A "Reversal Up/Down" label on its own.** It is an early warning. Trade it only if a real arrow follows within the next few bars.
-  **Anything inside a thin, tangled Kumo** with Tenkan and Kijun flat and crossing repeatedly. That is a range.
-  **Signals in the first ~350 bars of a freshly loaded chart.** The slow engines are still warming up. Scroll back to load more history.

### A simple confluence score

Count the panel rows agreeing with your direction (Range Filter, Smart Trail, SuperIchi, TBO, Trend Tracker, Momentum):

- **5–6 agree** → full size, trend continuation.
- **3–4 agree** → half size, take the first target quickly.
- **0–2 agree** → skip it.

---

## The State Panel

```
PREMIUM SIGNAL TOOLKIT
Signal            BUY (12 bars)
Range Filter      Up
Smart Trail       Long
SuperIchi         Bullish
TBO               Long
Trend Tracker     Bullish
Reversal RSI      54.9
Momentum          Bull rising
Price vs Band     Inside
```

- **Signal** — direction of the last primary arrow and how many bars ago it fired.
- **Reversal RSI** — the live RSI, tagged `OB` / `OS` when it enters an extreme.
- **Price vs Band**  `Inside`, `Above upper` or `Below lower`. Anything other than `Inside` means price is stretched.

The panel keeps working even with every drawing switched off — ideal if you prefer a bare chart or already run other indicators.

---

## Inputs

**WHAT TO SHOW** — one switch per engine. Start with the defaults, add what you need.

**SIGNAL ENGINE**
- `Sensitivity (0.5 – 12)` — the single most important setting. Lower = more signals, faster reaction, more noise. Higher = fewer, higher-quality signals. Default 5.5.
- `Marker distance (x ATR30)` — how far arrows sit from the candles.
- `Bars back to draw markers` — cap history drawing on very long charts.

**SMART TRAIL** — ATR period, ATR factor and smoothing of the trailing stop.

**REVERSAL SIGNALS** — RSI length and the overbought / oversold thresholds.

**SUPPORT / RESISTANCE** — level strength (how many touches a level needs), line style, optional zones.

**REVERSAL BAND** — band length and deviation.

**TBO** — optional custom EMA lengths and an optional RSI gate.

**COLOURS / PANEL** — every colour, the panel corner, offset and font size.

**NOTIFICATION SETTINGS** — alert type (Alert / mobile push / e-mail / Telegram), and `Alert only after the signal bar closes`.

---

## Recommended use

- **Timeframes:** M15 and above for swing and intraday trading. M5 works for scalping with `Sensitivity` reduced to 3.0–4.0.
- **Markets:** anything with clean volatility — major FX pairs, XAUUSD, indices, BTC/ETH.
- **First-time setup:** leave everything at default, watch one instrument for a session, and only then start tuning `Sensitivity`.
- **Best combination:** the Range Filter for direction + the main arrow for timing + the Smart Trail for stop management. The other engines are confirmation.

---

## Important notes

- **Repainting:** signals on **closed** bars never move. The forming bar updates in real time as price moves and can change until it closes — this is true of every indicator that reacts to the live price. If you only want confirmed signals, enable `Alert only after the signal bar closes`.
- **Support & Resistance levels** are pivot-based and therefore confirm 10 bars after the pivot high/low itself. This is inherent to pivot detection, not a defect.
- **Warm-up:** the indicator needs roughly 350 bars of history; the Trend Tracker band needs about 600. Load enough history before judging the output.
- **MT4 version** contains the same engines and the same maths. MetaTrader 4 cannot recolour chart candles, so the MACD candle-colouring option is MT5-only; its information is available in the panel's `Momentum` row.

---

## Support

Questions about settings, or a specific market you want tuned parameters for — send a message and you will get a reply. Screenshots of your chart help a lot.


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Daily Candle Predictor - это индикатор, который предсказывает цену закрытия свечи. Прежде всего индикатор предназначен для использования на графиках D1. Данный индикатор подходит как для традиционной форекс торговли, так и для торговли бинарными опционами. Индикатор может использоваться как самостоятельная торговая система, так может выступать в качестве дополнения к вашей уже имеющейся торговой системе. Данный индикатор производит анализ текущей свечи, рассчитывая определенные факторы силы внут
NNFX Tool
Nguyen Thi Kieu Oanh
Утилиты
NNFX TOOL – The Essential Order Management Tool for the Modern Trader A "small but mighty" EA, designed to optimize your trading workflow: High Performance: Lightweight yet powerful operation, ensuring precise and efficient order execution. Versatile: Perfect for NNFX method followers, while being incredibly user-friendly for beginners and sophisticated enough for pro-traders. SPECIAL FEATURE - Mobile Trading Support: Automatically sets immediate Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for pending
FREE
Phase Analytics Pro
Sabina Fik
Индикаторы
Phase Analytics Pro: Продвинутый анализатор рыночных циклов Phase Analytics Pro — это высокоточный инструмент, разработанный для трейдеров, которые ценят математический подход и отсутствие запаздывания. В основе индикатора лежат принципы цифровой обработки сигналов, что позволяет раскладывать ценовое движение на фазовые компоненты для определения доминирующего цикла. Принцип работы: Алгоритм вычисляет мгновенную фазу рынка, что позволяет с высокой точностью разделять фазы тренда и консолидации.
Chart Trader
FX AutoTrader
Утилиты
ChartTrader — это профессиональный торговый инструмент, который должен быть в арсенале любого трейдера. Он разработан для платформы MetaTrader 4. Утилита ChartTrader предлагает несколько вариантов для быстрого и удобного размещения ордеров на рынке Форекс. Пользовательский интерфейс располагается в окне графика, поэтому при установке ордеров вам не придется переходить в отдельные окна. Программа позволяет устанавливать отложенные и рыночные ордера. В утилиту встроена система управления рисками,
TradeStatistics
Evgeniy Zhdan
Индикаторы
Индикатор торговой статистики уведомляет трейдера о совокупном доходе торгового счета за разные промежутки времени. Индикатор имеет широкие настройки отображения на графике. Имеется возможность выбора одного из двух языков отображения на графике - английский и русский. Настройки Indicator language (ENG, RUS) - Выбор языка для отображения на графике; To control the magic (-1: any magic) - Ввод Магика для контроля (-1: любой Магик); Angle of indicator tie - Выбор угла графика; Calculation of the
Thrust map real time
Nikolay Tyumin
Индикаторы
Индикатор Thrust Map Real-Time В отличие от стандартных профилей (Volume Profile), которые собирают количество тиков по уровням, этот  индикатор учитывает количество свечей, попавших в срез каждого уровня . Профиль накапливает данные только с момента запуска и разделят их на Buy и Sell, анализируя направление каждого тика. Не перерисовывается. Индикатор ищет горизонтальные уровни, где цена проходит  «наибольший путь за наименьшее число действий»  (в среднем на свечу). Вначале, когда индикатор то
AnyProfile MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (26)
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает на графике рыночные профили, в любом произвольном месте, любой произвольной продолжительности. Создайте на графике прямоугольник, и данный прямоугольник автоматически будет заполнен профилем. Изменяйте размеры прямоугольника или перемещайте его - профиль автоматически будет следовать за изменениями. Особенности работы индикатора Управление индикатором осуществляется непосредственно из окна графика с помощью панели кнопок и полей для ввода параметров. В правом нижнем углу о
MFI Flat Detector mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "MFI FLAT Detector" — эффективный вспомогательный инструмент в торговле! Без перерисовки. Предлагаю вам улучшить ваши торговые методы с помощью этого замечательного индикатора для MT4. - Индикатор показывает зоны плоского рынка на графике. Он имеет параметр "Чувствительность к плоскому рынку", который отвечает за обнаружение плоских зон. - "MFI FLAT Detector" очень полезен для обнаружения дивергенций и отлично сочетается с Price Action. - Вы можете использовать его в сист
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Индикаторы
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
MR Volume Profile 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
Индикаторы
Индикатор "MR Volume Profile 4" — это графический инструмент, отображающий объем торгов на разных ценовых уровнях, а не во временных интервалах. Ключевым понятием в профиле объема является контрольная точка (POC) — ценовой уровень с наибольшим объемом торгов за сессию или временной диапазон. В то время как такие инструменты, как VWAP или OBV , показывают тренды объема, индикатор "MR Volume Profile 4" предоставляет подробную информацию о том, где происходит наибольшая рыночная активность на конкр
С этим продуктом покупают
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне после покупки и получите Neuro Poseidon Assistant в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденн
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
Индикаторы
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-уровневый фильтр · Автоматический TP/SL · Оценка качества · Сохранение истории сигналов | Полная торговая система для XAUUSD Без перерисовки в реальном времени. В момент появления сигнала стрелка, вход, TP и SL фиксируются на месте и больше никогда не смещаются. Вы торгуете именно этот сигнал в реальном времени. А в версии 7.20 каждый фактически отправленный сигнал автоматически сохраняется и точно восстанавливается после перезапуска. БОНУС ДЛ
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Индикаторы
Scalper Inside PRO помогает читать внутридневной тренд и планировать сделку до входа в рынок. Индикатор использует эксклюзивные встроенные алгоритмы для оценки направления рынка и расчёта ключевых целевых уровней в момент появления сигнала, поэтому вы всегда заранее видите потенциальный вход, стоп-лосс и цели по прибыли. Индикатор также показывает подробную статистику эффективности на исторических данных, чтобы вы могли увидеть, как вели себя разные инструменты и стратегии, и выбрать то, что под
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SR Liquidity — это торговый индикатор, предназначенный для выявления скрытых зон, где концентрируется рыночная ликвидность и наблюдается наиболее сильная реакция цены. Эти особые зоны ликвидности выступают в качестве мощных уровней поддержки и сопротивления, предоставляя вам четкую картину того, где с наибольшей вероятностью произойдет разворот рынка. Вместо построения стандартных линий поддержки и сопротивления, индикатор SR Liquidity анализирует реальное поведение цены, выявляя зоны концентрац
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Индикаторы
Индикатор All-in-One Trade (AOTI) определяет дневные цели для пар EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD и USDJPY. Все остальные модули работают на любых финансовых инструментах. Индикатор включает в себя множество функций: двойной канал для определения тренда, ценовой канал, полосы МА, построение уровней Фибо, определение точки кульминации и др. Индикатор создан для упрощения анализа рынка и основан на нескольких торговых стратегия
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Индикаторы
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Индикаторы
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Trend Trading - это индикатор, предназначенный для получения максимальной прибыли от трендов, происходящих на рынке, путем определения времени отката и прорыва. Он находит торговые возможности, анализируя, что делает цена во время установленных тенденций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Торгуйте на финансовых рынках с уверенностью и эффективностью Прибыль от устоявшихся тенденций без проволочек Признать прибыльные откаты, пр
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
Индикаторы
При торговле по тренду основная сложность — не в том, чтобы найти уровень, а в том, чтобы понять, где вход действительно имеет смысл. Цена часто реагирует на уровни, но не даёт продолжения — из-за этого появляются ложные входы или пропущенные движения. Owl Smart Levels показывает не просто уровни , а зоны, сформированные с учётом структуры движения и отката. Это позволяет по-другому смотреть на точки входа и избегать части ложных сигналов. Что входит в систему Owl Smart Levels? Owl Smart Levels
MTF Supply Demand Zones
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Следующее поколение автоматизированных зон спроса и предложения. Новый инновационный алгоритм, работающий на любом графике. Все зоны создаются динамически в соответствии с ценовым действием рынка. ДВА ТИПА СИГНАЛОВ --> 1) ПРИ ПОПАДАНИИ ЦЕНЫ В ЗОНУ 2) ПРИ ФОРМИРОВАНИИ НОВОЙ ЗОНЫ Вы не получите еще один бесполезный индикатор. Вы получаете полную торговую стратегию с проверенными результатами.     Новые особенности:     Оповещения, когда цена достигает зоны спроса/предложения     Оповещения
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Индикаторы
А. Что такое A2SR?   * Это опережающий технический индикатор (без перерисовки, без запаздывания) . -- Учебники : -- на https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516   -- и https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR имеет особую технику определения уровней Поддержки (спроса) и Сопротивления (предложения). В отличие от обычного способа, который мы видели в сети, A2SR имеет оригинальную концепцию определения фак
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
Индикаторы
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — Система из 7 фильтров + Гарантия RR для свинг-трейдинга XAUUSD Без перерисовки. Без перерисовки. Без задержек. Все сигналы фиксируются после подтверждения. Бонус для покупателей: Получите AI Zone Radar (стоимость $59) + PDF-руководство бесплатно при покупке. Напишите мне сообщение на MQL5 после покупки. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 Версия MT5 также доступна:  https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=
Quant Direction
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Индикаторы
Quant Direction — это инструмент трехмерного анализа рынка. Он обеспечивает полностью объективный, основанный на алгоритмах анализ рынка, одновременно вычисляя точные процентные отклонения по нескольким параметрам. Разработанный с использованием передовых инструментов моделирования на основе искусственного интеллекта и тщательно протестированный, алгоритм предназначен для интерпретации рынка с уникальной точностью. Он может анализировать любую валютную пару или финансовый инструмент на вашей пла
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Индикаторы
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор точно показывает точки разворота и зоны возврата цены, где входят крупные игроки . Вы видите, где формируется новый тренд, и принимаете решения с максимальной точностью, держа контроль над каждой сделкой. VERSION MT5     -     Раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал в связке с индикатором  TREND LINES PRO Что показывает индикатор: Разворотные конструкции и разворотные уровни с активацией в начале нового тренда. Отображение уровней  TAKE PROFIT  и  STOP LOSS  с минимальным соотношением
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TREND LINES PRO помогает понять, где рынок действительно меняет направление. Индикатор показывает реальные развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники входят повторно. Вы видите BOS-линии смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов — без сложных настроек и лишнего шума. Сигналы не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия бара. VERSION MT 5     -     Раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал в связке с индикатором  RFI LEVELS PRO Что показывает индикатор: Реальные смены   тр
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Сложно найти и дефицит по частоте, дивергенции являются одним из самых надежных торговых сценариев. Этот индикатор автоматически находит и сканирует регулярные и скрытые расхождения, используя ваш любимый осциллятор. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Легко торговать Находит регулярные и скрытые расхождения Поддерживает много известных генераторов Реализует торговые сигналы на основе прорывов Отображает подходящие уровни стоп-
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Индикатор Miraculous – 100% ненарисовывающийся инструмент для Форекс и бинарных опционов, основанный на Квадрате Девяти Ганна Это видео представляет индикатор Miraculous – высокоточный и мощный торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для трейдеров Форекс и бинарных опционов. Что делает этот индикатор уникальным, так это его основа на легендарном Квадрате Девяти Ганна и Законе вибрации Ганна , что делает его одним из самых точных инструментов прогнозирования, доступных в современном трейдин
Другие продукты этого автора
ICT interbank price delivery algorithm for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
This script automatically calculates and updates ICT's daily IPDA look back time intervals and their respective discount / equilibrium / premium, so you don't have to :) IPDA stands for Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm. Said algorithm appears to be referencing the past 20, 40, and 60 days intervals as points of reference to define ranges and related PD arrays. Intraday traders can find most value in the 20 Day Look Back box, by observing imbalances and points of interest. Longer term traders c
SV Squeeze momentun with BB and Keltner channel
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
This is addition of  Effective SV squeeze momentum  that add bolliger band and Keltner channel to chart window.  Squeeze momentum introduced by “John Carter”, the squeeze indicator for MT5 represents a volatility-based tool. Regardless, we can also consider the squeeze indicator as a momentum indicator, as many traders use it to identify the direction and strength of price moves. In fact, the Tradingview  squeeze indicator shows when a financial instrument is willing to change from a trending ma
FREE
Bolligerband RSI ADX advance auto trade
Minh Truong Pham
2.5 (2)
Эксперты
This is a Forex Scalping Trading Sytem based on the Bollinger Bands.  Pairs:Major Time frame: 1M or higher. Spread max:0,0001.  Indicators (just suggestion) Bollinger bands (20, 2); ADX (14 period); RSI   (7 period ). Y ou should only trade this system between 2am to 5am EST, 8am to 12am EST and 7.30pm to 10pm EST. Do not scalp 30 minutes before a orange or red news  report and not for a hour afterwards.   Setup: is for price to move above the lower or lower Bollinger Bands, RSI raise above the
FREE
Protected highs lows and trend detected MT4
Minh Truong Pham
5 (2)
Индикаторы
This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by   DaveTeaches (on X) Upgrade v1.10: add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure Shift (MSS) for reversals or a Break of Structure (BOS) for co
Bheurekso Pattern with Alert
Minh Truong Pham
2 (1)
Индикаторы
The Bheurekso Pattern Indicator for MT5 helps traders automatically identify candlestick pattern that formed on the chart base on some japanese candle pattern and other indicator to improve accurate. This indicator scans all candles, recognizes and then displays any candle patterns formed on the chart. The candle displayed can be Bullish or Bearish Engulfing, Bullish or Bearish Harami, and so on. There are some free version now but almost that is repaint and lack off alert function. With this ve
Breaker Blocks with Signals MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
Liquidity Swings for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
Buy sell pressure with order block
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
Multiple Wicks forming at OverSold & OverBought levels create Buying and Selling Pressure. This indicator tries to capture the essence of the buy and sell pressure created by those wicks. Wick pressure shows that the trend is Exhausted. Order block should display when buying or selling pressure wick. When price go inside buy order block and up to outside order block, trader should consider a buy order. If price go inside buy order block and down to outside order block, trader should consider a s
Support and Resistance AI by K clustering MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
OVERVIEW K-means is a clustering algorithm commonly used in machine learning to group data points into distinct clusters based on their similarities. While K-means is not typically used directly for identifying support and resistance levels in financial markets, it can serve as a tool in a broader analysis approach. Support and resistance levels are price levels in financial markets where the price tends to react or reverse. Support is a level where the price tends to stop falling and m
Smart Market structure concept MT4 version
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
All about Smart Money Concepts Strategy: Market struture: internal or swing BOS, CHoCH; Orderblock; Liquity equal; Fair Value Gap with Consequent encroachment, Balanced price range; Level with Previous month, week, day level or in day level (PMH, PWH, PDH, HOD); BuySell Stops Liquidity (BSL, SSL); Liquidity Void Long Wicks; Premium and Discount; Candle pattern ... "Smart Money Concepts" ( SMC ) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate
Trendlines with Breaks MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The indicator   returning pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts . Trendline caculated by pivot point and other clue are ATR, Stdev.   The indicator also includes integrated alerts for  trendlines  breakouts   and foward message to Telegram channel or group if you want. Settings ·            Lookback bar: Default 200 is number of bar caculate when init indicator. ·            Length:  Pivot points  period ·            Slope Calculation Method: Determines how this lope is calcula
Real SMC same with Lux method
Minh Truong Pham
4 (2)
Индикаторы
This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. Following the release of our Fair Value Gap script, we received numerous requests from our community to release more features in the same category. //------------------------------------// Version 1.x has missing functions + PDAr
Breaker Blocks with Signals
Minh Truong Pham
3 (2)
Индикаторы
The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
ICT Concepts in MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The ICT Concepts indicator regroups core concepts highlighted by trader and educator "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) into an all-in-one toolkit. Features include Market Structure (MSS & BOS), Order Blocks, Imbalances, Buyside/Sellside Liquidity, Displacements, ICT Killzones, and New Week/Day Opening Gaps. It’s one kind of Smart money concepts.   USAGE:   Please read this   document  !      DETAILS Market Structure Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior extreme
Fabulous Trend and Reversal Signal Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The FollowLine indicator is a trend following indicator. The blue/red lines are activated when the price closes above the upper Bollinger band or below the lower one. Once the trigger of the trend direction is made, the FollowLine will be placed at High or Low (depending of the trend). An ATR filter can be selected to place the line at a more distance level than the normal mode settled at candles Highs/Lows. Some features: + Trend detech + Reversal signal + Alert teminar / mobile app
ICT Silver Bullet Lux
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The ICT Silver Bullet indicator is inspired from the lectures of "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) and highlights the Silver Bullet (SB) window which is a specific 1-hour interval where a Fair Value Gap (FVG) pattern can be formed. A detail document about ICT Silver Bullet here . There are 3 different Silver Bullet windows (New York local time): The London Open Silver Bullet (3 AM — 4 AM ~ 03:00 — 04:00) The AM Session Silver Bullet (10 AM — 11 AM ~ 10:00 — 11:00) The PM Session Silver Bullet (2
Sessions by Lux
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
This indicator shows when user set sessions are active and returns various tools + metrics using the closing price within active sessions as an input. Users have the option to change up to 4 session times. The indicator will increasingly lack accuracy when the chart timeframe is higher than 1 hour. Settings Sessions Enable Session: Allows to enable or disable all associated elements with a specific user set session. Session Time: Opening and closing times of the user set session in the  
Liquidity Swings
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
SuperTrend AI Clustering by Lux
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The SuperTrend AI indicator is a novel take on bridging the gap between the K-means clustering machine learning method & technical indicators. In this case, we apply K-Means clustering to the famous SuperTrend indicator.   USAGE Users can interpret the SuperTrend AI trailing stop similarly to the regular SuperTrend indicator. Using higher minimum/maximum factors will return longer-term signals. (image 1) The displayed performance metrics displayed on each signal allow for a deeper interpretat
ML Lorentzian Classification by jdehorty
Minh Truong Pham
4 (3)
Индикаторы
OVERVIEW A Lorentzian Distance Classifier (LDC) is a Machine Learning classification algorithm capable of categorizing historical data from a multi-dimensional feature space. This indicator demonstrates how Lorentzian Classification can also be used to predict the direction of future price movements when used as the distance metric for a novel implementation of an Approximate Nearest Neighbors (ANN) algorithm. This indicator provide signal as buffer, so very easy for create EA from this indi
ICT Implied Fair Value Gap for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
An Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG) is a three candles imbalance formation conceptualized by ICT that is based on detecting a larger candle body & then measuring the average between the two adjacent candle shadows. This indicator automatically detects this imbalance formation on your charts and can be extended by a user set number of bars. The IFVG average can also be extended until a new respective IFVG is detected, serving as a support/resistance line. Alerts for the detection of bullish/be
Consolidation detect ICT MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
Consolidation is when price is moving inside a clear trading range. When prices are consolidated it shows the market maker placing orders on both sides of the market. This is mainly due to manipulate the un informed money. This indicator automatically identifies consolidation zones and plots them on the chart. The method of determining consolidation zones is based on pivot points and ATR, ensuring precise identification. The indicator also sends alert notifications to users when a new consolida
Entry smc model back to basic MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.2 (5)
Индикаторы
This indicator provides the ability to recognize the SMC pattern, essentially a condensed version of the Wyckoff model. Once the pattern is confirmed by RTO, it represents a significant investment opportunity.    There are numerous indicators related to SMC beyond the market, but this is the first indicator to leverage patterns to identify specific actions of BigBoy to  navigate the market. Upgrade 2024-03-08: Add TP by RR feature. The SMC (Smart Money Concept)   pattern   is a market analysis m
Captain Model Finder for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL4. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
Buyside Sellside Liquidity and Voids for mt4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The Buyside & Sellside Liquidity indicator aims to detect & highlight the first and arguably most important concept within the ICT trading methodology,   Liquidity   levels. SETTINGS Liquidity Levels Detection Length: Lookback period Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for a liquidity level detection Liquidity Zones Buyside Liquidity Zones: Enables display of the buyside liquidity zones. Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for the liquidity zone boundaries. Color: Color option for buysid
Liquidation Estimates ICT for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The   Liquidation Estimates (Real-Time)   experimental indicator attempts to highlight real-time long and short liquidations on all timeframes. Here with liquidations, we refer to the process of forcibly closing a trader's position in the market. By analyzing liquidation data, traders can gauge market sentiment, identify potential support and resistance levels, identify potential trend reversals, and make informed decisions about entry and exit points. USAGE (Img 1)    Liquidation refers
ICT Unicorn Model for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The   ICT Unicorn Model   indicator highlights the presence of "unicorn" patterns on the user's chart which is derived from the lectures of   "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) . Detected patterns are followed by targets with a distance controlled by the user.   USAGE (image 2) At its core, the ICT Unicorn Model relies on two popular concepts, Fair Value Gaps and Breaker Blocks. This combination highlights a future area of support/resistance. A   Bullish Unicorn Pattern   consists out of:
Inversion Fair Value Gaps MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) indicator is based on the inversion FVG concept by ICT and provides support and resistance zones based on mitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Image 1   USAGE Once mitigation of an FVG occurs, we detect the zone as an "Inverted FVG". This would now be looked upon for potential support or resistance. Mitigation occurs when the price closes above or below the FVG area in the opposite direction of its bias. (Image 2) Inverted Bullish FVGs Turn into Potenti
Volume SuperTrend AI MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
Overview The   Volume SuperTrend AI   is an advanced technical indicator used to predict trends in price movements by utilizing a combination of traditional SuperTrend calculation and AI techniques, particularly the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. The Volume SuperTrend AI is designed to provide traders with insights into potential market trends, using both volume-weighted moving averages (VWMA) and the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. By combining these approaches, the indicator
Reversal and Breakout Signals for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
Introducing the Reversal and Breakout Signals   This innovative tool is crafted to enhance your chart analysis by identifying potential reversal and breakout opportunities directly on your charts. It's designed with both novice and experienced traders in mind, providing intuitive visual cues for better decision-making. Let's dive into the key features and how it operates: ###   Key Features:   Dynamic Period Settings:   Customize the sensitivity of the indicator with user-def
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