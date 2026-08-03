Master Your Risk Management Directly on Your Chart!



Stop wasting precious execution time switching between web calculators, Excel spreadsheets, or clunky EAs.



Smart Position Size Calculator is a sleek, ultra-responsive, and modern MetaTrader 4 indicator designed for disciplined traders who demand precise position sizing and risk control before entering every trade.



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WHY CHOOSE THIS TOOL OVER OTHER CALCULATORS?

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• 100% Indicator-Based (Not an EA): Does not require AutoTrading to be enabled. Zero risk of accidental order execution!

• Smooth and Lightweight: Engineered using optimized event-handling (OnChartEvent). Runs continuously in the background without freezing your chart or slowing down MT4.

• Smart Draggable Panel: Click and drag the panel header anywhere on your chart. Features automatic Chart-Scroll Lock so moving the panel will not displace your price bars!

• Compact Side-by-Side Design: Engineered with a horizontal layout to maximize chart visibility and never obstruct your price action analysis.



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3-IN-1 DYNAMIC CALCULATION MODES

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Switch seamlessly between 3 modes with a single click:



1. Risk Calculator

- Inputs: Lot Size + Stop Loss Distance

- Output: Exact Monetary Risk Amount ($) in your account currency.



2. Pip / Point Calculator

- Inputs: Lot Size + Target Monetary Risk ($)

- Output: Required Stop Loss Distance (Pips or Points).



3. Lot Size Calculator

- Inputs: Target Monetary Risk ($) + Stop Loss Distance

- Output: Exact Lot Size to trade. Automatically rounded according to your broker's Lot Step, Minimum Lot, and Maximum Lot specifications.



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INTELLIGENT AUTOMATION & MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT

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• Auto 4/5-Digit Broker Detection: Automatically detects pricing digits on EURUSD, USDJPY, etc. Correctly identifies 4-Digit brokers (Pip unit) vs 5-Digit brokers (Point unit).

• Universal Symbol Compatibility: Works flawlessly on Forex Majors, Cross Pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Crude Oil, Indices (US30, NAS100, GER40), and Cryptocurrencies.

• Dynamic Tick Value Engine: Utilizes real-time broker market data to ensure 100% mathematical accuracy across any account base currency (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, etc.).



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USER INTERFACE HIGHLIGHTS

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• Modern Dark Theme GUI with high-contrast accent colors.

• Smooth Segoe UI typography for maximum readability.

• On-chart editable input boxes.

• One-click Generate button for fast calculation.

• One-click Reset button to restore standard input values.

• Live symbol status info bar displaying current Tick Value and Broker Minimum Lot.



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QUICK START GUIDE

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1. Attach 'Smart Position Size Calculator' to any chart.

2. Select your calculation mode (1. Risk, 2. Pips/Points, 3. Lot).

3. Enter your values directly into the input fields.

4. Click Generate to view instant results!

5. Drag the header to position the panel anywhere on your chart.



Take full control of your risk management today and trade with institutional precision!